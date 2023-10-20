NED vs SL Match Prediction – Highest Scorer and Wicket takers, Match 19, ICC World Cup 2023

The Netherlands will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023‘s game number 19. On Saturday, October 21st, at 10:30 IST, the much-anticipated match will take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Let’s talk about NED vs SL Match Prediction, NED vs SL Today Highest Scorer, and NED vs SL Today Wicket Takers.

Sri Lanka enters this match coming off a discouraging five-wicket defeat to Australia. The Netherlands, on the other hand, enter this match fresh off a commanding 38-run victory over highly predicted South Africa. Both teams have so far competed in three games, with the Netherlands managing one victory and holding down the seventh spot in the points standings. Having dropped all three games, Sri Lanka is positioned last in the standings.

NED vs SL Today Match Prediction:

The NED vs SL Today Match Prediction is that Sri Lanka will emerge victorious in the fixture against Netherlands. Sri Lanka has a better probability of winning the upcoming match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 than the Netherlands since their team is more evenly matched. However, the Netherlands enters this match having won their previous match. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, has lost each of its prior games in this season.

NED vs SL Today Highest Scorer:

NED vs SL Today Highest Scorer will be star Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter, Kushal Mendis. The right-hand batter has scored a total of 207 runs in the three matches he has played so far in this mega event with an average of 69. The 28-year-old has one fifty and one hundred thus far in this tournament. However, in the last match against Australia, he was not able to capitalize on the start but this time around he will try his best to score big against the Netherlands at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

NED vs SL Today Wicket takers:

NED vs SL Today Wicket takers will be Dilshan Madhushanka. The left-arm seamer has had a brilliant season so far in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The 23-year-old has snapped a total of seven wickets in the three matches he has played so far in the mega event at an average of 26.29. The youngster bowled magnificently in his last match against Australia as he grabbed three wickets and conceded just 38 runs in his spell of nine overs where he bowled two maiden overs as well. He will try to continue the same form against the Netherlands side at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

NED vs SL Probable Playing XI:

Netherlands: Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis(wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Matheesha Pathirana

NED vs SL Full Squads:

Netherlands: Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Ryan Klein

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis(wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Perera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha

