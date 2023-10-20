NED vs SL Pitch and Weather Report – Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka Pitch and Weather Report, Match No. 19, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

The Netherlands and Sri Lanka are going to face off in match number 19 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The eagerly anticipated game will take place at Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, October 21st, at 10:30 IST. In this article, we will talk about the NED vs SL pitch report today and the NED vs SL pitch and weather report.

Sri Lanka enters this match coming off a discouraging five-wicket defeat to Australia. The Netherlands, on the other hand, enter this match fresh off a commanding 38-run victory over highly predicted South Africa. Both teams have so far competed in three games, with the Netherlands managing one victory and holding down the seventh spot in the points standings. Having dropped all three games, Sri Lanka is positioned last in the standings.

At the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup India 2023, the Scott Edwards-led Netherlands shocked one of the favourites South Africa in their most recent encounter, while Kusal Mendis’ Sri Lanka is winless in three games after losing to Australia in their most recent game.

Before shocking South Africa in the last game at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, the Dutch had lost to Pakistan and New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad. So far, Sri Lanka has lost to South Africa, Pakistan, and Australia.

NED vs SL Pitch Report:

The NED vs SL pitch report today is as follows: Recent IPL seasons have seen a slower, spinner-friendly pitch at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The batters have struggled to pace their shots as a result. However, according to reports, the field has been rebuilt, therefore no information regarding the new surface is available.

NED vs SL Weather Report:

The NED vs SL pitch and weather report is as follows: With 46% humidity, the temperature will be close to 32°C. It is predicted that there will be 11 km/h winds. During the game, clouds are predicted, which might help pacer movement. There is no chance of rain during the performance.

NED vs SL Match Details:

Match Netherlands vs Sri Lanka 19th ICC World Cup Match, 2023 Date & Time October 21st at 10:30 am IST Venue Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow Where to Watch Star Sports Network and Disney Hotstar

NED vs SL Head to Head:

Sri Lanka has won all five of their head-to-head ODI matches against the Netherlands, including their two victories in Zimbabwe during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, by choosing to bat first. Here are the statistics and standout performances for the Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match:

Teams Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost Netherland 5 0 5 Sri Lanka 5 5 0

NED vs SL Probable Playing XI:

Netherlands: Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis(wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Matheesha Pathirana

NED vs SL Full Squads:

Netherlands: Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Ryan Klein

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis(wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Perera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha

NED vs SL Live Streaming | NED vs SL Today Match Prediction | NED Playing XI | SL Playing XI | NED vs SL Match Preview | NED vs SL Head to Head | NED vs SL Dream 11 prediction