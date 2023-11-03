ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: England vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 35

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Cricket News

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: England vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 35

author tag icon
Shaurya Dutt
calander icon

Nov 4, 2023 at 11:30 AM

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: England vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 35

In this article, we will talk about  ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match, ENG vs AUS  Dream11 Team Today, ENG vs AUS  Playing 11s, and ENG vs AUS  Pitch Report.

England plays Australia in the 36th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, they will be playing for pride. After losing to India in the most recent match, England no longer has any chance of making it to the semifinals. The points table has them at the bottom. Australia will be hoping to advance to the knockout stage of the competition after their exciting victory over New Zealand.

England has suffered significant losses, losing five of the six games they have played in this mega event so far. The English team is lacking confidence, and their main players have not lived up to expectations. Australia’s batters are in fantastic form, and they have won the last four games. It will be intriguing to watch how the English team approaches this game because it will need a lot of heart to win.

England vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today
England vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:

The England vs Australia Playing XI is as follows:

England Playing 11:

  • Jos Buttler (c & wk)
  • Jonny Bairstow
  • Dawid Malan
  • Joe Root
  • Ben Stokes
  • Liam Livingstone
  • Moeen Ali
  • Chris Woakes
  • David Willey
  • Adil Rashid
  • Mark Wood

Bench:

  • Sam Curran
  • Brydon Carse
  • Harry Brook
  • Gus Atkinson

Australia Playing 11:

  • Pat Cummins (c)
  • Mitchell Marsh
  • David Warner
  • Steven Smith
  • Marnus Labuschagne
  • Josh Inglis (wk)
  • Glenn Maxwell
  • Travis Head
  • Mitchell Starc
  • Adam Zampa
  • Josh Hazlewood

Bench:

  • Marcus Stoinis
  • Alex Carey
  • Sean Abbott
  • Cameron Green

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:

England vs Australia Dream11 Team Today is as follows:

  • Batters: David Warner, Dawid Malan, Travis Head, Joe Root
  • All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, David Willey, Marcus Stoinis
  • Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mark Wood
  • Wicket-Keeper: Jos Buttler
  • Captain: David Warner
  • Vice-captain: Dawid Malan

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Today: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:

The England vs Australia Dream11 Team Today is as follows:

  • Batters: David Warner, Dawid Malan, Travis Head, Joe Root
  • All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, David Willey, Marcus Stoinis
  • Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mark Wood
  • Wicket-Keeper: Jos Buttler
  • Captain: Travis Head
  • Vice-captain: Adam Zampa
England vs Australia Fantasy Cricket Tips
England vs Australia Fantasy Cricket Tips

ENG vs AUS Match details:

Article Title
ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction
Match Played Between England vs Australia
Series name
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
Date 04-Nov-23
Category Dream11 Prediction
Stadium Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad
Where to Watch on TV Star Sports
Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar

ENG vs AUS Team Performance (Most Recent First)

England: W, L, L, L, L

Australia: L, W, W, W, W

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

England vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today Match is as follows:

Captain David Warner & Travis Head
Vice-Captain Dawid Malan & Adam Zampa

ENG vs AUS Live Streaming:

Here’s a list of the live broadcasters for England vs Australia Live Streaming in other countries for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is as follows:

Country Channel Name
Afghanistan Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
Australia Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
Caribbean Islands ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
Central & South America and Mexico ESPN+
Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore) YuppTV
Hong Kong Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
India SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
Malaysia Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
MENA CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
New Zealand Sky Sport
Pacific Islands TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
Pakistan A-Sports, ARY ZAP
Singapore HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app

ENG vs AUS Head To Head:

The England vs Australia Head To Head is as follows:

Matches Played ENG Won AUS Won No Result Tied
152 63 84 3 2

ENG vs AUS Match Prediction Today:

England vs Australia Match Prediction Today is that England will emerge victorious over the Australian side in Match 36 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

ENG vs AUS Injury Updates:

The England vs Australia Injury Updates are as follows: There are no injuries in either of the teams

Tagged:

Adam Zampa

Adil Rashid

Australia National Cricket Team

Ben Stokes

Chris Woakes

David Warner

David Willey

Dawid Malan

England National Cricket Team

Glenn Maxwell

Joe Root

Jonny Bairstow

Jos Buttler

Josh Hazlewood

Josh Inglis

Liam Livingstone

Mark Wood

Marnus Labuschagne

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Starc

Moeen Ali

Pat Cummins

Steven Smith

travis head

