ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: England vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 35
Nov 4, 2023 at 11:30 AM
In this article, we will talk about ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match, ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Today, ENG vs AUS Playing 11s, and ENG vs AUS Pitch Report.
England plays Australia in the 36th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, they will be playing for pride. After losing to India in the most recent match, England no longer has any chance of making it to the semifinals. The points table has them at the bottom. Australia will be hoping to advance to the knockout stage of the competition after their exciting victory over New Zealand.
England has suffered significant losses, losing five of the six games they have played in this mega event so far. The English team is lacking confidence, and their main players have not lived up to expectations. Australia’s batters are in fantastic form, and they have won the last four games. It will be intriguing to watch how the English team approaches this game because it will need a lot of heart to win.
Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.
For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.
ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:
The England vs Australia Playing XI is as follows:
England Playing 11:
- Jos Buttler (c & wk)
- Jonny Bairstow
- Dawid Malan
- Joe Root
- Ben Stokes
- Liam Livingstone
- Moeen Ali
- Chris Woakes
- David Willey
- Adil Rashid
- Mark Wood
Bench:
- Sam Curran
- Brydon Carse
- Harry Brook
- Gus Atkinson
Australia Playing 11:
- Pat Cummins (c)
- Mitchell Marsh
- David Warner
- Steven Smith
- Marnus Labuschagne
- Josh Inglis (wk)
- Glenn Maxwell
- Travis Head
- Mitchell Starc
- Adam Zampa
- Josh Hazlewood
Bench:
- Marcus Stoinis
- Alex Carey
- Sean Abbott
- Cameron Green
ENG vs AUS Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:
England vs Australia Dream11 Team Today is as follows:
- Batters: David Warner, Dawid Malan, Travis Head, Joe Root
- All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, David Willey, Marcus Stoinis
- Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mark Wood
- Wicket-Keeper: Jos Buttler
- Captain: David Warner
- Vice-captain: Dawid Malan
ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Today: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:
The England vs Australia Dream11 Team Today is as follows:
- Batters: David Warner, Dawid Malan, Travis Head, Joe Root
- All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, David Willey, Marcus Stoinis
- Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mark Wood
- Wicket-Keeper: Jos Buttler
- Captain: Travis Head
- Vice-captain: Adam Zampa
ENG vs AUS Match details:
|Article Title
|
ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|England vs Australia
|Series name
|
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
|Date
|04-Nov-23
|Category
|Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming
|Disney+Hotstar
ENG vs AUS Team Performance (Most Recent First)
England: W, L, L, L, L
Australia: L, W, W, W, W
ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices
England vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today Match is as follows:
|Captain
|David Warner & Travis Head
|Vice-Captain
|Dawid Malan & Adam Zampa
ENG vs AUS Live Streaming:
Here’s a list of the live broadcasters for England vs Australia Live Streaming in other countries for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is as follows:
|Country
|Channel Name
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
|Australia
|Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
|Bangladesh
|GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
|Canada
|Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
|Central & South America and Mexico
|ESPN+
|Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore)
|YuppTV
|Hong Kong
|Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
|India
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
|Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
|Malaysia
|Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
|MENA
|CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport
|Pacific Islands
|TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
|Pakistan
|A-Sports, ARY ZAP
|Singapore
|HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
|Sri Lanka
|Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
|South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
|UK
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
|USA
|WillowTV, ESPN+ app
ENG vs AUS Head To Head:
The England vs Australia Head To Head is as follows:
|Matches Played
|ENG Won
|AUS Won
|No Result
|Tied
|152
|63
|84
|3
|2
ENG vs AUS Match Prediction Today:
England vs Australia Match Prediction Today is that England will emerge victorious over the Australian side in Match 36 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
ENG vs AUS Injury Updates:
The England vs Australia Injury Updates are as follows: There are no injuries in either of the teams