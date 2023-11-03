ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: England vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 35

In this article, we will talk about ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match, ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Today, ENG vs AUS Playing 11s, and ENG vs AUS Pitch Report.

England plays Australia in the 36th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, they will be playing for pride. After losing to India in the most recent match, England no longer has any chance of making it to the semifinals. The points table has them at the bottom. Australia will be hoping to advance to the knockout stage of the competition after their exciting victory over New Zealand.

England has suffered significant losses, losing five of the six games they have played in this mega event so far. The English team is lacking confidence, and their main players have not lived up to expectations. Australia’s batters are in fantastic form, and they have won the last four games. It will be intriguing to watch how the English team approaches this game because it will need a lot of heart to win.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:

The England vs Australia Playing XI is as follows:

England Playing 11:

Jos Buttler (c & wk)

Jonny Bairstow

Dawid Malan

Joe Root

Ben Stokes

Liam Livingstone

Moeen Ali

Chris Woakes

David Willey

Adil Rashid

Mark Wood

Bench:

Sam Curran

Brydon Carse

Harry Brook

Gus Atkinson

Australia Playing 11:

Pat Cummins (c)

Mitchell Marsh

David Warner

Steven Smith

Marnus Labuschagne

Josh Inglis (wk)

Glenn Maxwell

Travis Head

Mitchell Starc

Adam Zampa

Josh Hazlewood

Bench:

Marcus Stoinis

Alex Carey

Sean Abbott

Cameron Green

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:

England vs Australia Dream11 Team Today is as follows:

Batters : David Warner, Dawid Malan, Travis Head, Joe Root

: David Warner, Dawid Malan, Travis Head, Joe Root All-rounders : Glenn Maxwell, David Willey, Marcus Stoinis

: Glenn Maxwell, David Willey, Marcus Stoinis Bowlers : Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mark Wood

: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mark Wood Wicket-Keeper: Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler Captain: David Warner

David Warner Vice-captain: Dawid Malan

ENG vs AUS Match details:

Article Title ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between England vs Australia Series name ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Date 04-Nov-23 Category Dream11 Prediction Stadium Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar

ENG vs AUS Team Performance (Most Recent First)

England: W, L, L, L, L

Australia: L, W, W, W, W