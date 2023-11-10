ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: England vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 44

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Scheduled

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

Starts at 10:30 local time

Scheduled

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Pakistan
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Cricket News

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: England vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 44

author tag icon
Shaurya Dutt
calander icon

Nov 10, 2023 at 4:50 PM

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: England vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 44

Depending on how Thursday’s New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka game plays out in Bengaluru, Pakistan’s last group encounter against England at Eden Gardens may very well be a straight-up qualifier for the semi-final slot. In this article, we will talk about  ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today Match, ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Today, ENG vs PAK Playing 11s, and ENG vs PAK Pitch Report.

Pakistan and New Zealand both have eight points apiece, so if the game is rained out, they merely need to defeat England to go to the semifinals. To pass the Kiwis on NRR, Pakistan will have to defeat England by a significant margin if New Zealand triumphs over Sri Lanka.

England, meanwhile, defeated the Netherlands in their most recent game to finally clinch a victory after five straight losses. They are no longer in the running for the semi-finals, but they still have their sights set on the last Champions Trophy 2025 qualifying berth.

Along with the host nation, Pakistan, teams placing in the top seven will go to the ICC Champions Trophy. England’s victory over the Netherlands has moved them up to the seventh position and increased their net run rate to -0.885. They want to lock up that slot, so they have a lot riding on their shoulders in their last league game.

England vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today
England vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:

The England vs Pakistan Playing XI is as follows:

England Playing 11:

  • Jonny Bairstow
  • Dawid Malan
  • Joe Root
  • Ben Stokes
  • Harry Brook
  • Jos Buttler (c & wk)
  • Moeen Ali
  • Chris Woakes
  • David Willey
  • Gus Atkinson
  • Adil Rashid

Bench:

  • Liam Livingstone
  • Mark Wood
  • Sam Curran
  • Brydon Carse

Pakistan Playing 11:

  • Abdullah Shafique
  • Fakhar Zaman
  • Babar Azam (c)
  • Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
  • Saud Shakeel
  • Iftikhar Ahmed
  • Agha Salman
  • Hasan Ali
  • Shaheen Afridi
  • Mohammad Wasim Jr
  • Haris Rauf

Bench:

  • Usama Mir
  • Shadab Khan
  • Imam-uk-Haq
  • Mohammad Nawaz

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:

England vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Today is as follows:

  • Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes
  • All-rounders: Chris Woakes, Iftikhar Ahmed
  • Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Dawid Willey, Adil Rashid
  • Wicket-Keeper: Jos Buttler, Mohammad Rizwan
  • Captain: Fakhar Zaman
  • Vice-captain: Chris Woakes

England vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction
England vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:

England vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Today is as follows:

  • Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes
  • All-rounders: Chris Woakes, Iftikhar Ahmed
  • Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Dawid Willey, Adil Rashid
  • Wicket-Keeper: Jos Buttler, Mohammad Rizwan
  • Captain: Dawid Malan
  • Vice-captain: Shaheen Afridi
England vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction
England vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction

ENG vs PAK Match details:

Article Title
ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction
Match Played Between England vs Pakistan
Series name
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
Date 11-Nov-23
Category Dream11 Prediction
Stadium Eden Gardens, in Kolkata
Where to Watch on TV Star Sports
Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar

ENG vs PAK Team Performance (Most Recent First)

England: L, L, L, L, W

Pakistan: L, L, L, W, W

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

England vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction Today Match is as follows:

Captain Fakhar Zaman & Dawid Malan
Vice-Captain Chris Woakes & Shaheen Afridi
England vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today
England vs Pakistan Fantasy Cricket Tips

Here’s a list of the live broadcasters for England vs Pakistan Live Streaming in other countries for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is as follows:

Country Channel Name
Afghanistan Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
Australia Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
Caribbean Islands ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
Central & South America and Mexico ESPN+
Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore) YuppTV
Hong Kong Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
India SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
Malaysia Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
MENA CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
New Zealand Sky Sport
Pacific Islands TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
Pakistan A-Sports, ARY ZAP
Singapore HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app

ENG vs PAK Head To Head:

The England vs Pakistan Head To Head is as follows:

Matches Played ENG Won PAK Won No Result Tied
91 32 56 3 0

ENG vs PAK Match Prediction Today:

England vs Pakistan Match Prediction Today is that Pakistan will emerge victorious over the England side in Match 44 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

ENG vs PAK Injury Updates:

The England vs Pakistan Injury Updates are as follows: There are no injuries as such in both teams.

