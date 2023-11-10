ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: England vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 44

Depending on how Thursday’s New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka game plays out in Bengaluru, Pakistan’s last group encounter against England at Eden Gardens may very well be a straight-up qualifier for the semi-final slot. In this article, we will talk about ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today Match, ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Today, ENG vs PAK Playing 11s, and ENG vs PAK Pitch Report.

Pakistan and New Zealand both have eight points apiece, so if the game is rained out, they merely need to defeat England to go to the semifinals. To pass the Kiwis on NRR, Pakistan will have to defeat England by a significant margin if New Zealand triumphs over Sri Lanka.

England, meanwhile, defeated the Netherlands in their most recent game to finally clinch a victory after five straight losses. They are no longer in the running for the semi-finals, but they still have their sights set on the last Champions Trophy 2025 qualifying berth.

Along with the host nation, Pakistan, teams placing in the top seven will go to the ICC Champions Trophy. England’s victory over the Netherlands has moved them up to the seventh position and increased their net run rate to -0.885. They want to lock up that slot, so they have a lot riding on their shoulders in their last league game.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:

England Playing 11:

Jonny Bairstow

Dawid Malan

Joe Root

Ben Stokes

Harry Brook

Jos Buttler (c & wk)

Moeen Ali

Chris Woakes

David Willey

Gus Atkinson

Adil Rashid

Bench:

Liam Livingstone

Mark Wood

Sam Curran

Brydon Carse

Pakistan Playing 11:

Abdullah Shafique

Fakhar Zaman

Babar Azam (c)

Mohammad Rizwan (wk)

Saud Shakeel

Iftikhar Ahmed

Agha Salman

Hasan Ali

Shaheen Afridi

Mohammad Wasim Jr

Haris Rauf