ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: England vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 44
Nov 10, 2023 at 4:50 PM
Depending on how Thursday’s New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka game plays out in Bengaluru, Pakistan’s last group encounter against England at Eden Gardens may very well be a straight-up qualifier for the semi-final slot. In this article, we will talk about ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today Match, ENG vs PAK Dream11 Team Today, ENG vs PAK Playing 11s, and ENG vs PAK Pitch Report.
Pakistan and New Zealand both have eight points apiece, so if the game is rained out, they merely need to defeat England to go to the semifinals. To pass the Kiwis on NRR, Pakistan will have to defeat England by a significant margin if New Zealand triumphs over Sri Lanka.
England, meanwhile, defeated the Netherlands in their most recent game to finally clinch a victory after five straight losses. They are no longer in the running for the semi-finals, but they still have their sights set on the last Champions Trophy 2025 qualifying berth.
Along with the host nation, Pakistan, teams placing in the top seven will go to the ICC Champions Trophy. England’s victory over the Netherlands has moved them up to the seventh position and increased their net run rate to -0.885. They want to lock up that slot, so they have a lot riding on their shoulders in their last league game.
Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.
ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:
The England vs Pakistan Playing XI is as follows:
England Playing 11:
- Jonny Bairstow
- Dawid Malan
- Joe Root
- Ben Stokes
- Harry Brook
- Jos Buttler (c & wk)
- Moeen Ali
- Chris Woakes
- David Willey
- Gus Atkinson
- Adil Rashid
Bench:
- Liam Livingstone
- Mark Wood
- Sam Curran
- Brydon Carse
Pakistan Playing 11:
- Abdullah Shafique
- Fakhar Zaman
- Babar Azam (c)
- Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
- Saud Shakeel
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Agha Salman
- Hasan Ali
- Shaheen Afridi
- Mohammad Wasim Jr
- Haris Rauf
Bench:
- Usama Mir
- Shadab Khan
- Imam-uk-Haq
- Mohammad Nawaz
ENG vs PAK Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:
England vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Today is as follows:
- Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes
- All-rounders: Chris Woakes, Iftikhar Ahmed
- Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Dawid Willey, Adil Rashid
- Wicket-Keeper: Jos Buttler, Mohammad Rizwan
- Captain: Fakhar Zaman
- Vice-captain: Chris Woakes
ENG vs PAK Match details:
|Article Title
|
ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|England vs Pakistan
|Series name
|
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
|Date
|11-Nov-23
|Category
|Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|Eden Gardens, in Kolkata
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming
|Disney+Hotstar
ENG vs PAK Team Performance (Most Recent First)
England: L, L, L, L, W
Pakistan: L, L, L, W, W
ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices
England vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction Today Match is as follows:
|Captain
|Fakhar Zaman & Dawid Malan
|Vice-Captain
|Chris Woakes & Shaheen Afridi
Here’s a list of the live broadcasters for England vs Pakistan Live Streaming in other countries for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is as follows:
|Country
|Channel Name
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
|Australia
|Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
|Bangladesh
|GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
|Canada
|Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
|Central & South America and Mexico
|ESPN+
|Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore)
|YuppTV
|Hong Kong
|Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
|India
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
|Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
|Malaysia
|Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
|MENA
|CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport
|Pacific Islands
|TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
|Pakistan
|A-Sports, ARY ZAP
|Singapore
|HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
|Sri Lanka
|Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
|South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
|UK
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
|USA
|WillowTV, ESPN+ app
ENG vs PAK Head To Head:
The England vs Pakistan Head To Head is as follows:
|Matches Played
|ENG Won
|PAK Won
|No Result
|Tied
|91
|32
|56
|3
|0
ENG vs PAK Match Prediction Today:
England vs Pakistan Match Prediction Today is that Pakistan will emerge victorious over the England side in Match 44 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
ENG vs PAK Injury Updates:
The England vs Pakistan Injury Updates are as follows: There are no injuries as such in both teams.