ENG vs SA Match Prediction: Highest Scorer and Wicket takers, Match 20, ICC World Cup 2023

South Africa is all set to lock horns against defending champions England on Saturday, October 21 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. This would be the first match played at this ground in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Now, let’s talk about ENG vs SA Match Prediction, ENG vs SA Today Highest Scorer, and ENG vs SA Today Wicket Takers.

Coincidentally, recent games between England and South Africa versus the Netherlands and Afghanistan both ended in shocking defeats. Wins are crucial for both teams, but the Poms will be more motivated to defeat the Proteas given that they have only won one of their three games thus far in the competition.

Red-ball captain Ben Stokes is anticipated to rejoin the starting XI for the reigning champions, which might push Chris Woakes to make way for the CWC final hero. The Proteas, on the other hand, are anticipated to use the same lineup of players following the surprise victory over the Netherlands.

Please read the information below to learn more about the Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka match for the 19th game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. This information includes ENG vs SA Match Prediction, ENG vs SA Today Highest Scorer, and ENG vs SA Today Wicket Takers, Probable Playing XIs and Full squads of England and the South African team.

ENG vs SA Today Match Prediction:

The ENG vs SA Today Match Prediction is that South Africa will emerge victorious in the fixture against England. In their most recent match against nations like Afghanistan and the Netherlands, both teams unexpectedly lost. But they must have a positive attitude if they hope to triumph.

ENG vs SA Today Highest Scorer:

ENG vs SA Today Highest Scorer will be star South Africa wicketkeeper-batter, Quinton de Kock. The wicketkeeper-batsman had been competing in his final professional match before announcing his retirement from cricket. Quinton de Kock is motivated to make an impression on the largest sporting stage as a result. Just behind players like Devon Conway (249 runs) and Mohammed Rizwan (248 runs), he is now the third-highest run-scorer in the ongoing World Cup with 229 runs and an average of 76.33.

ENG vs SA Today Wicket takers:

ENG vs SA Today Wicket takers will be Kagiso Rabada. The right-arm seamer has a total of seven wickets in the three matches he has played so far in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at an average of 19.86. In the last match against the Netherlands, he had an average performance as the 28-year-old snapped two wickets and conceded 56 runs in his spell of nine overs where he bowled one maiden over as well.

ENG vs SA Match Details:

Match England vs South Africa 20th ICC World Cup Match, 2023 Date & Time October 21st at 2 pm IST Venue Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai Where to Watch Star Sports Network and Disney Hotstar

ENG vs SA Probable Playing XI:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C)/(WK), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi

ENG vs SA Full Squads:

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

ENG vs SA pitch and Weather Report | ENG vs SA Playing 11