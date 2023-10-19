SportzWiki Logo
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Cricket News

IND vs BAN Live Streaming: India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Match No. 17, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Shaurya Dutt
Oct 19, 2023 at 10:09 AM

IND vs BAN Live Streaming: India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Match No. 17, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

The hosts India is all set to take on the Bangladesh side at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. The match will take place on Thursday, October 19 at 2 pm IST. Let’s now talk about IND vs BAN Live Streaming where the match will be telecasted where across the globe.

The game promises to be entertaining given that Bangladesh has triumphed in three of their last four One-Day Internationals (ODI) against India since the 2019 World Cup. This section will look over every facet of the game. India will do all in their power to improve their ODI record, while Bangladesh will want to improve its record against the Men in Blue.

India has gained a lot of confidence after winning three games in a row. The bowlers appear to be in excellent shape as they have only let up 200 runs in one of the team’s three games thus far. The team’s batting also seems to be in fantastic shape, despite a mistake in the opening game against Australia. Rohit, the team’s captain, seems to be in great shape and plans to play against Bangladesh. The only aspect of Shubman Gill’s performance that Team India could be concerned about is that he is making a comeback after getting through an illness.

Bangladesh’s batting, which hasn’t performed according to plan in the last two games, would be their biggest area of concern. The paucity of runs on the scoreboard has prevented the bowling, which has occasionally looked strong, from applying pressure on the opposition. Shakib Al Hasan, the captain, and Litton Das must perform well if Bangladesh is to have any hope of pulling off another upset.

IND vs BAN Live Streaming: India vs Bangladesh Live Straming, Match No. 17, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
IND vs BAN Live Streaming: India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Match No. 17, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details:

The 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup will be live-streamed in India on the Star Sports Network on the following channels: SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), and Disney+ Hotstar.

When will the IND vs BAN match begin?

The match between India and Bangladesh will start at 2 pm IST on Wednesday, October 18.

Where will the IND vs BAN match take place?

The match between India and Bangladesh will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

When and Where to watch the IND vs BAN match on television?

The India versus Bangladesh live streaming will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD1, HD2, Star Sports Hindi, and Star Sports 3.

How to live stream the IND vs BAN match on mobile Online?

The India versus Bangladesh live streaming in India will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Here’s a list of the live broadcasters in other countries for ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming:

Country Channel Name
Afghanistan Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
Australia Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
Caribbean Islands ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
Central & South America and Mexico ESPN+
Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore) YuppTV
Hong Kong Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
India SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
Malaysia Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
MENA CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
New Zealand Sky Sport
Pacific Islands TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
Pakistan A-Sports, ARY ZAP
Singapore HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app

IND vs BAN Probable Playing XI:

IND vs BAN Live Streaming: India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Match No. 17, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
IND vs BAN Live Streaming: India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Match No. 17, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

IND vs BAN Full Squad for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023:

India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Bangladesh World Cup squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

IND vs BAN Dream 11 Prediction Today | IND vs BAN Today Match Prediction | IND Playing XI | BAN Playing XI | IND vs BAN Match Preview | IND vs BAN Head to Head | IND vs BAN Pitch and Weather Report

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

IND vs BAN

IND vs BAN Live Streaming

IND vs BAN match

India vs Bangladesh

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming

