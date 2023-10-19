IND vs BAN Match Prediction; Highest Scorer and Wicket takers, Match 17, ICC World Cup 2023

On Thursday, October 19, the hosts India (IND) and Bangladesh (BAN) will square off in Match 17 of the current ODI World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. India enters the game coming off of a fantastic performance over Pakistan in Ahmedabad. The hosts are cruising along with a perfect Net Run Rate and three straight victories. Let’s talk about IND vs BAN Match Prediction, IND vs BAN Today Highest Scorer, and IND vs BAN Today Wicket Takers.

However, after losing to the Black Caps by eight wickets with more than seven overs to spare, Bangladesh is losing confidence. Bangladesh’s wounds were only made worse by Shakib Al Hasan’s dash against time to be fully ready for the match against India. They have one victory in three games and are presently ranked sixth. To have even a remote chance against the surging Rohit Sharma-led team, the Tigers’ top order will need to show up.

IND vs BAN Today Match Prediction:

The IND vs BAN Today Match Prediction is that India will emerge victorious in the fixture against Bangladesh.

IND vs BAN Today Highest Scorer:

IND vs BAN Today Highest Scorer will be the Men in Blue skipper, Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma has been observing the 2023 ODI World Cup like a beach ball. In the upcoming game against Bangladesh, the Indian captain might bat best. The 36-year-old appeared to be hungry for runs and managed to score fifty and a hundred in his last two appearances. If he can defeat Bangladesh’s new ball assault in Pune, he may go on yet another rampage.

IND vs BAN Today Wicket takers:

IND vs BAN Today Wicket takers will be Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav. In his first ODI World Cup at home, Jasprit Bumrah, the acclaimed Indian pacer, has been on fire. The bowler, who was born in Ahmedabad, has been bowling flawless yorkers, crisp lines, and slower balls. At the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Bumrah’s spell can spark another triumph for India.

IND vs BAN Match Details:

Date & Time: 19-10-2023 (Thursday) & 02:00 PM IST.

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

IND vs BAN Pitch Report:

The surface at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium gives the batter a significant advantage because it provides a suitable opportunity to score high totals. This field has hosted seven ODI matches, and the first-innings average score in Pune is 307. In addition, five teams at MCA Stadium scored 300+ runs.

IND vs BAN Weather Report:

There are no indications of rain, so the weather at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune appears to be excellent, although we can anticipate some clouds throughout the game. It is anticipated that the wind will blow at a speed of 5 to 10 km/h during the game. By the time the game is over, the temperature will have dropped to as low as 25 degrees from its starting point of roughly 32 degrees. During the game, there will be a range of 44 to 69% humidity.

IND vs BAN Probable Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

IND vs BAN Full Squad for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023:

India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Bangladesh World Cup squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

IND vs BAN Dream 11 Prediction Today | IND vs BAN Live Streaming | IND vs BAN Today Match Prediction | IND Playing XI | BAN Playing XI | IND vs BAN Head to Head | IND vs BAN Pitch and Weather Report