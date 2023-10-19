IND vs BAN Match Preview: India vs Bangladesh Match Preview, Match No. 17, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

In the 17th match of the 2023 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the hosts, India will lock horns against Bangladesh on Thursday, October 19 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune. The match will start at 2 pm IST. Let’s now discuss Today IND vs BAN Match Preview in detail as both teams gear up to face each other.

Given that Bangladesh has won three of their past four One-Day Internationals (ODI) against India since the 2019 World Cup, the match promises to be an exciting one. Every aspect of the match will be examined in this section. On the one hand where India will try their best to improve their ODI record while on the other hand, Bangladesh will look to strengthen their record against the Men in Blue.

Let’s now talk about the ICC World Cup Match Previews where we will tell you about the India and Bangladesh team news, pitch and weather reports, probable playing XIs, squads and much more related to the fixture in this article.

Indian Cricket Team News:

India has a lot of confidence now that they’ve won three straight games. Given that the bowlers have only allowed 200 runs in one of the team’s three games thus far, their bowling appears to be in fantastic shape. After an error in the first game against Australia, the team’s batting also appears to be in excellent shape. The team’s captain, Rohit, appears to be in excellent shape and intends to keep it up against Bangladesh. The only thing that might worry for Team India would be Shubman Gill’s performance because the right-hander is making a comeback after overcoming an illness.

Bangladesh Team News:

The main concern for Bangladesh would be their batting, which hasn’t performed as expected in the last two games. As a result, the bowling, which has occasionally looked strong, hasn’t been able to exert pressure on the opposition due to a lack of runs on the scoreboard. If Bangladesh is to have any chance of pulling off another upset, the experienced hitters, including skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das, must step up.

IND vs BAN Match Details:

Date & Time: 19-10-2023 (Thursday) & 02:00 PM IST.

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

IND vs BAN Live Streaming:

India vs Bangladesh’s ODI World Cup match will be broadcast on Disney + Hotstar. The game is free to watch on mobile devices. While the live coverage will be made available by Star Sports Network.

IND vs BAN Pitch Report:

The surface at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium gives the batter a significant advantage because it provides a suitable opportunity to score high totals. This field has hosted seven ODI matches, and the first-innings average score in Pune is 307. In addition, five teams at MCA Stadium scored 300+ runs.

IND vs BAN Weather Report:

There are no indications of rain, so the weather at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune appears to be excellent, although we can anticipate some clouds throughout the game. It is anticipated that the wind will blow at a speed of 5 to 10 km/h during the game. By the time the game is over, the temperature will have dropped to as low as 25 degrees from its starting point of roughly 32 degrees. During the game, there will be a range of 44 to 69% humidity.

IND vs BAN Head to Head:

Matches Played India Won Bangladesh Won No Result 40 31 8 1

IND vs BAN Head to Head in ICC Cricket World Cup history:

Matches Played India Won Bangladesh Won No Result 4 3 1 0

IND vs BAN Probable Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

IND vs BAN Full Squad for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023:

India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Bangladesh World Cup squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

