IND vs BAN Pitch and Weather Report: India Vs Bangladesh Pitch and Weather Report, Match No. 16, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

On Thursday, October 19, the MCA Stadium in Pune will host the first-ever ODI World Cup game as the in-form hosts India take on the close neighbors Bangladesh in match 17 of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. In this article, we will talk about IND vs BAN pitch report today.

India, captained by Rohit Sharma, enters the game with a flawless record, having won all three of their games, while Shakib Al Hasan’s Bangladesh, who began their campaign with a victory, are coming off back-to-back losses.

The Men in Blue defeated Australia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan with ease on various playing surfaces, while Bangladesh, which defeated Afghanistan on a difficult wicket, went on to lose to England and New Zealand on conditions that favored the opposing hitters.

India and Bangladesh’s World Cup matches have not been impacted by the IND vs BAN pitch and weather report so far, while South Africa vs. Netherlands game was shortened after a rain delay in Dharamsala. Pune, though, might not experience the same thing.

Despite not hosting an ODI since March 2021, MCA Stadium has hosted a number of T20I games and IPL matches, where quick or seam bowlers have had some success in contrast to slower bowlers having an impact in other grounds.

With 4 victories to the trailing team’s 3, teams batting first have enjoyed the advantage over the years. The captains will be enticed to chase despite the past performance because 300+ targets have been pursued down twice in the last three attempts.

IND vs BAN Pitch Report:

The IND vs BAN Pitch Report at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium gives the batter a significant advantage because it provides a suitable opportunity to score high totals. This field has hosted seven ODI matches, and the first-innings average score in Pune is 307. In addition, five teams at MCA Stadium scored 300+ runs.

IND vs BAN Weather Report:

There are no indications of rain, so the IND vs BAN pitch and weather report at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune appears to be excellent, although we can anticipate some clouds throughout the game. It is anticipated that the wind will blow at a speed of 5 to 10 km/h during the game. By the time the game is over, the temperature will have dropped to as low as 25 degrees from its starting point of roughly 32 degrees. During the game, there will be a range of 44 to 69% humidity.

IND vs BAN Match Details:

Date & Time: 19-10-2023 (Thursday) & 02:00 PM IST.

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

IND vs BAN Live Streaming:

India vs Bangladesh’s ODI World Cup match will be broadcast on Disney + Hotstar. The game is free to watch on mobile devices. While the live coverage will be made available by Star Sports Network.

IND vs BAN Head to Head:

Matches Played India Won Bangladesh Won No Result 40 31 8 1

IND vs BAN Head to Head in ICC Cricket World Cup history:

Matches Played India Won Bangladesh Won No Result 4 3 1 0

IND vs BAN Probable Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

IND vs BAN Full Squad for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023:

India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Bangladesh World Cup squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

