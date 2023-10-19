IND vs BAN Head to Head: India vs Bangladesh Head to Head, Match No. 17, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

On Thursday, October 19, the Indian cricket team will play Bangladesh in the 17th game of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. India has won three of their first three games in the competition with three excellent victories, and they are also in first place in the points standings. Let’s discuss IND vs BAN Head to Head in the 50-over format

Since the 2019 World Cup, Bangladesh has won three of their past four One-Day Internationals (ODI) against India, therefore the match should be intriguing. This section will examine each aspect of the game. India will exert every effort to raise their overall record in one-day internationals, while Bangladesh will aim to raise its record against the Men in Blue.

After winning three straight games, India has increased its confidence significantly. Given that they have only surrendered 200 runs in one of the team’s first three games, the bowlers seem to be in fantastic health. Despite a misstep in the first game against Australia, the team’s batting also appears to be in terrific shape. Captain Rohit, who appears to be in excellent shape, intends to play against Bangladesh. Team India’s sole possible issue with Shubman Gill’s performance is that he is making a comeback after recovering from an illness.

The main worry for Bangladesh would be their batting, which hasn’t performed as expected in the last two games. Although the bowling has occasionally looked strong, the lack of runs on the scoreboard has prevented it from exerting pressure on the opponents. If Bangladesh is to have any chance of pulling off another upset, the captain Shakib Al Hasan, and the running back Litton Das must perform well.

IND vs BAN Head to Head:

Team Bangladesh India Span 1988-2023 1988-2023 Matches 40 40 Won 8 31 Lost 31 8 Draw 0 0 Tied 0 0 NR 1 1 W/L 0.258 3.875 %W 20 77.5 %L 77.5 20 %D 0 0 % 20.51 79.48

The IND vs BAN Head to Head in World Cup is as follows:

Date Winner Margin Venue 2 July 2019 India 28 runs Edgbaston 19 March 2015 India 109 runs Melbourne 19 February 2011 India 87 runs Dhaka 17 March 2007 Bangladesh 5 wickets Port of Spain

IND vs BAN Pitch Report:

The surface at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium gives the batter a significant advantage because it provides a suitable opportunity to score high totals. This field has hosted seven ODI matches, and the first-innings average score in Pune is 307. In addition, five teams at MCA Stadium scored 300+ runs.

IND vs BAN Weather Report:

There are no indications of rain, so the weather at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune appears to be excellent, although we can anticipate some clouds throughout the game. It is anticipated that the wind will blow at a speed of 5 to 10 km/h during the game. By the time the game is over, the temperature will have dropped to as low as 25 degrees from its starting point of roughly 32 degrees. During the game, there will be a range of 44 to 69% humidity. NZ vs AFG ICC World Cup 2023 Head to Head team will be seen in Match No. 17, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

IND vs BAN Probable Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

IND vs BAN Full Squad for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023:

India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Bangladesh World Cup squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

