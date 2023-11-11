IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: India vs Netherlands Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 45
Nov 11, 2023 at 12:27 PM
On November 12, 2023, India and the Netherlands will play the final group stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Since the Netherlands has already been eliminated and India has already advanced to the semi-finals, the match won’t be particularly significant for either team. In this article, we will talk about IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today Match, IND vs NED Dream11 Team Today, IND vs NED Playing 11s, and IND vs NED Pitch Report.
India has played flawlessly at the group stage, winning all eight of their matches and dominating the majority of them. They played South Africa, the second-best team in the World Cup, in their most recent game, but India defeated them really fast. The Indian cricket team, who will likely play New Zealand again, should rest their fast bowling players, such as Mohammad Shami and Jaspirit Bumrah, who bowled the entire 10 overs period in the heat over most of the match.
The Netherlands has performed admirably in the competition and captured the hearts of many supporters with their impressive wins over Bangladesh and South Africa. Their bowling unit performed fairly well in the World Cup, but their batting unit has been their biggest source of upset.
Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.
IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:
The India vs Netherlands Playing XI is as follows:
India Playing 11:
- Rohit Sharma (C)
- Shubman Gill
- Virat Kohli
- Shreyas Iyer
- KL Rahul (WK)
- Ravichandran Ashwin
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Ravichandran Ashwin
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Mohammed Siraj
- Jasprit Bumrah
Bench:
- Mohammed Shami
- Ishan Kishan
- Shardul Thakur
- Prasidh Krishna
Netherlands Playing 11:
- Wesley Barresi
- Max ODowd
- Colin Ackermann
- Sybrand Engelbrecht
- Scott Edwards (WK/C)
- Bas de Leede
- Teja Nidamanuru
- Logan van Beek
- Roelof van der Merwe
- Aryan Dutt
- Paul van Meekeren
Bench:
- Saqib Zulfiqar
- Vikramjit Singh
- Ryan Klein
- Shariz Ahmad
IND vs NED Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:
India vs Netherlands Dream11 Team Today is as follows:
- Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Sybrand Engelbrecht
- All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Bas de Leede, Logan Van Beek
- Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Paul van Meekeren
- Wicket-Keeper: KL Rahul, Scott Edwards
- Captain: Rohit Sharma
- Vice-captain: Mohammed Shami
IND vs NED Dream11 Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:
India vs Netherlands Dream11 Team Today is as follows:
- Batters: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Sybrand Engelbrecht
- All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Bas de Leede, Logan Van Beek
- Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav
- Wicket-Keeper: KL Rahul, Scott Edwards
- Captain: Virat Kohli
- Vice-captain: Jasprit Bumrah
IND vs NED Match details:
|Article Title
|
IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|India vs Netherlands
|Series name
|
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
|Date
|12-Nov-23
|Category
|Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|M. Chinnaswammy Stadium, in Bengaluru
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming
|Disney+Hotstar
IND vs NED Team Performance (Most Recent First)
India: W, W, W, W, W
Netherlands: L, L, W, L, L
IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices
India vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction Today Match is as follows:
|Captain
|Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli
|Vice-Captain
|Mohammed Shami & Jasprit Bumrah
IND vs NED Live Streaming:
Here’s a list of the live broadcasters for India vs Netherlands Live Streaming in other countries for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is as follows:
|Country
|Channel Name
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
|Australia
|Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
|Bangladesh
|GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
|Canada
|Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
|Central & South America and Mexico
|ESPN+
|Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore)
|YuppTV
|Hong Kong
|Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
|India
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
|Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
|Malaysia
|Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
|MENA
|CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport
|Pacific Islands
|TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
|Pakistan
|A-Sports, ARY ZAP
|Singapore
|HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
|Sri Lanka
|Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
|South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
|UK
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
|USA
|WillowTV, ESPN+ app
IND vs NED Head To Head:
The India vs Netherlands Head To Head is as follows:
|Matches Played
|IND Won
|NED Won
|No Result
|Tied
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
IND vs NED Match Prediction Today:
India vs Netherlands Match Prediction Today is that India will emerge victorious over the Netherlands side in Match 45 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
IND vs NED Injury Updates:
The India vs Netherlands Injury Updates are as follows: There are no injuries as such in both teams.