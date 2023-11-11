IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: India vs Netherlands Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 45

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Cricket News

IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: India vs Netherlands Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 45

author tag icon
Shaurya Dutt
calander icon

Nov 11, 2023 at 12:27 PM

IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: India vs Netherlands Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 45

On November 12, 2023, India and the Netherlands will play the final group stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Since the Netherlands has already been eliminated and India has already advanced to the semi-finals, the match won’t be particularly significant for either team. In this article, we will talk about  IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today Match, IND vs NED Dream11 Team Today, IND vs NED Playing 11s, and IND vs NED Pitch Report.

India has played flawlessly at the group stage, winning all eight of their matches and dominating the majority of them. They played South Africa, the second-best team in the World Cup, in their most recent game, but India defeated them really fast. The Indian cricket team, who will likely play New Zealand again, should rest their fast bowling players, such as Mohammad Shami and Jaspirit Bumrah, who bowled the entire 10 overs period in the heat over most of the match.

The Netherlands has performed admirably in the competition and captured the hearts of many supporters with their impressive wins over Bangladesh and South Africa. Their bowling unit performed fairly well in the World Cup, but their batting unit has been their biggest source of upset.

India vs Netherlands Dream11 Match Prediction Today
India vs Netherlands Dream11 Match Prediction Today

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.

IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:

The India vs Netherlands Playing XI is as follows:

India Playing 11:

  • Rohit Sharma (C)
  • Shubman Gill
  • Virat Kohli
  • Shreyas Iyer
  • KL Rahul (WK)
  • Ravichandran Ashwin
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Ravichandran Ashwin
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Mohammed Siraj
  • Jasprit Bumrah

Bench:

  • Mohammed Shami
  •  Ishan Kishan
  • Shardul Thakur
  • Prasidh Krishna

Netherlands Playing 11:

  • Wesley Barresi
  • Max ODowd
  • Colin Ackermann
  • Sybrand Engelbrecht
  • Scott Edwards (WK/C)
  • Bas de Leede
  • Teja Nidamanuru
  • Logan van Beek
  • Roelof van der Merwe
  • Aryan Dutt
  • Paul van Meekeren

Bench:

  • Saqib Zulfiqar
  • Vikramjit Singh
  • Ryan Klein
  • Shariz Ahmad

IND vs NED Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:

India vs Netherlands Dream11 Team Today is as follows:

  • Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Sybrand Engelbrecht
  • All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Bas de Leede, Logan Van Beek
  • Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Paul van Meekeren
  • Wicket-Keeper: KL Rahul, Scott Edwards
  • Captain: Rohit Sharma
  • Vice-captain: Mohammed Shami
India vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction
India vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction

IND vs NED Dream11 Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:

India vs Netherlands Dream11 Team Today is as follows:

  • Batters: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Sybrand Engelbrecht
  • All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Bas de Leede, Logan Van Beek
  • Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav
  • Wicket-Keeper: KL Rahul, Scott Edwards
  • Captain: Virat Kohli
  • Vice-captain: Jasprit Bumrah
India vs Netherlands Dream11 Match Prediction
India vs Netherlands Dream11 Match Prediction

IND vs NED Match details:

Article Title
IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction
Match Played Between India vs Netherlands
Series name
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
Date 12-Nov-23
Category Dream11 Prediction
Stadium M. Chinnaswammy Stadium, in Bengaluru
Where to Watch on TV Star Sports
Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar

IND vs NED Team Performance (Most Recent First)

India: W, W, W, W, W

Netherlands: L, L, W, L, L

IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

India vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction Today Match is as follows:

Captain Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli
Vice-Captain Mohammed Shami & Jasprit Bumrah
India vs Netherlands Fantasy Cricket Tips
India vs Netherlands Fantasy Cricket Tips

IND vs NED Live Streaming:

Here’s a list of the live broadcasters for India vs Netherlands Live Streaming in other countries for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is as follows:

Country Channel Name
Afghanistan Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
Australia Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
Caribbean Islands ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
Central & South America and Mexico ESPN+
Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore) YuppTV
Hong Kong Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
India SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
Malaysia Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
MENA CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
New Zealand Sky Sport
Pacific Islands TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
Pakistan A-Sports, ARY ZAP
Singapore HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app

IND vs NED Head To Head:

The India vs Netherlands Head To Head is as follows:

Matches Played IND Won NED Won No Result Tied
2 2 0 0 0

IND vs NED Match Prediction Today:

India vs Netherlands Match Prediction Today is that India will emerge victorious over the Netherlands side in Match 45 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

IND vs NED Injury Updates:

The India vs Netherlands Injury Updates are as follows: There are no injuries as such in both teams.

Tagged:

Aryan Dutt

Bas de Leede

Colin Ackermann

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India National Cricket Team

Jasprit Bumrah

KL Rahul

Kuldeep Yadav

Logan van Beek

Max O'Dowd

Mohammed Siraj

Paul van Meekeren

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravindra Jadeja

Roelof van der Merwe

Rohit Sharma

Scott Edwards

Shreyas Iyer

Shubman Gill

Sybrand Engelbrecht

Teja Nidamanuru

The Netherlands National Cricket Team

Virat Kohli

Wesley Barresi

