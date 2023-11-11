IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction: India vs Netherlands Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 45

On November 12, 2023, India and the Netherlands will play the final group stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Since the Netherlands has already been eliminated and India has already advanced to the semi-finals, the match won’t be particularly significant for either team. In this article, we will talk about IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today Match, IND vs NED Dream11 Team Today, IND vs NED Playing 11s, and IND vs NED Pitch Report.

India has played flawlessly at the group stage, winning all eight of their matches and dominating the majority of them. They played South Africa, the second-best team in the World Cup, in their most recent game, but India defeated them really fast. The Indian cricket team, who will likely play New Zealand again, should rest their fast bowling players, such as Mohammad Shami and Jaspirit Bumrah, who bowled the entire 10 overs period in the heat over most of the match.

The Netherlands has performed admirably in the competition and captured the hearts of many supporters with their impressive wins over Bangladesh and South Africa. Their bowling unit performed fairly well in the World Cup, but their batting unit has been their biggest source of upset.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:

The India vs Netherlands Playing XI is as follows:

India Playing 11:

Rohit Sharma (C)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul (WK)

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravindra Jadeja

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Siraj

Jasprit Bumrah

Bench:

Mohammed Shami

Ishan Kishan

Shardul Thakur

Prasidh Krishna

Netherlands Playing 11:

Wesley Barresi

Max ODowd

Colin Ackermann

Sybrand Engelbrecht

Scott Edwards (WK/C)

Bas de Leede

Teja Nidamanuru

Logan van Beek

Roelof van der Merwe

Aryan Dutt

Paul van Meekeren

Bench:

Saqib Zulfiqar

Vikramjit Singh

Ryan Klein

Shariz Ahmad

IND vs NED Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:

India vs Netherlands Dream11 Team Today is as follows:

Batters : Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Sybrand Engelbrecht

: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Sybrand Engelbrecht All-rounders : Ravindra Jadeja, Bas de Leede, Logan Van Beek

: Ravindra Jadeja, Bas de Leede, Logan Van Beek Bowlers : Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Paul van Meekeren

: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Paul van Meekeren Wicket-Keeper: KL Rahul, Scott Edwards

KL Rahul, Scott Edwards Captain: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma Vice-captain: Mohammed Shami

IND vs NED Dream11 Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:

India vs Netherlands Dream11 Team Today is as follows:

Batters : Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Sybrand Engelbrecht

: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Sybrand Engelbrecht All-rounders : Ravindra Jadeja, Bas de Leede, Logan Van Beek

: Ravindra Jadeja, Bas de Leede, Logan Van Beek Bowlers : Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav Wicket-Keeper: KL Rahul, Scott Edwards

KL Rahul, Scott Edwards Captain: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli Vice-captain: Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs NED Match details:

Article Title IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between India vs Netherlands Series name ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Date 12-Nov-23 Category Dream11 Prediction Stadium M. Chinnaswammy Stadium, in Bengaluru Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar

IND vs NED Team Performance (Most Recent First)

India: W, W, W, W, W

Netherlands: L, L, W, L, L

IND vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices