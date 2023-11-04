IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: India vs South Africa Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 37
Nov 4, 2023 at 2:23 PM
Get ready for the most anticipated match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 when South Africa and India square off on November 5, 2023, at the famed Eden Gardens. In this article, we will talk about IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today Match, IND vs SA Dream11 Team Today, IND vs SA Playing 11s, and IND vs SA Pitch Report.
Known for their supreme batting performance, South Africa has won all five of their matches when batting first. India, the most formidable bowling team, is at the other end of the scale. They haven’t lost any games this World Cup. Both teams have faced off five times in the World Cup, with the Proteas having three wins to their name. The result of this fight could have a big impact on who tops the standings in this World Cup.
Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.
IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:
The India vs South Africa Playing XI is as follows:
India Playing 11:
- Rohit Sharma (c)
- Shubman Gill
- Virat Kohli
- Shreyas Iyer
- KL Rahul (wk)
- Suryakumar Yadav
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Mohammed Shami
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Mohammed Siraj
Bench:
- Ravichandran Ashwin
- Shardul Thakur
- Ishan Kishan
- Prasidh Krishna
South Africa Playing 11:
- Quinton de Kock (wk)
- Temba Bavuma (c)
- Rassie van der Dussen
- Aiden Markram
- Heinrich Klaasen
- David Miller
- Marco Jansen
- Gerald Coetzee
- Keshav Maharaj
- Kagiso Rabada
- Lungi Ngidi
Bench:
- Tabriz Shamsi
- Reeza Hendricks
- Andile Phehlukwayo
- Lizzard Williams
IND vs SA Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:
India vs South Africa Dream11 Team Today is as follows:
- Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Heinrich Klassen, Rassie van der Dussen
- All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram
- Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami
- Wicket-Keeper: KL Rahul, Quinton De Kock
- Captain: Virat Kohli
- Vice-captain: Quinton De Kock
IND vs SA Dream11 Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:
- Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Heinrich Klassen, David Miller
- All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram
- Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami
- Wicket-Keeper: KL Rahul, Quinton De Kock
- Captain: Rohit Sharma
- Vice-captain: Marco Jansen
IND vs SA Match details:
|Article Title
|
IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|India vs South Africa
|Series name
|
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
|Date
|05-Nov-23
|Category
|Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|Eden Gardens, in Kolkata
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming
|Disney+Hotstar
IND vs SA Team Performance (Most Recent First)
India: W, W, W, W, W
South Africa: L, W, W, W, W
IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices
India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Today Match is as follows:
|Captain
|Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma
|Vice-Captain
|Quinton De Kock & Marco Jansen
IND vs SA Live Streaming:
Here’s a list of the live broadcasters for India vs South Africa Live Streaming in other countries for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is as follows:
|Country
|Channel Name
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
|Australia
|Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
|Bangladesh
|GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
|Canada
|Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
|Central & South America and Mexico
|ESPN+
|Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore)
|YuppTV
|Hong Kong
|Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
|India
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
|Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
|Malaysia
|Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
|MENA
|CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport
|Pacific Islands
|TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
|Pakistan
|A-Sports, ARY ZAP
|Singapore
|HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
|Sri Lanka
|Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
|South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
|UK
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
|USA
|WillowTV, ESPN+ app
IND vs SA Head To Head:
The India vs South Africa Head To Head is as follows:
|Matches Played
|IND Won
|SA Won
|No Result
|Tied
|90
|50
|37
|3
|0
IND vs SA Match Prediction Today:
India vs South Africa Match Prediction Today is that India will emerge victorious over the South African side in Match 37 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
IND vs SA Injury Updates:
The India vs South Africa Injury Updates are as follows: Star India all-rounder, Hardik Pandya is set to miss the rest of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 due to an ankle injury. While on the other hand, South Africa has no injuries in their team.