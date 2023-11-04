IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: India vs South Africa Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 37

Get ready for the most anticipated match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 when South Africa and India square off on November 5, 2023, at the famed Eden Gardens. In this article, we will talk about IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today Match, IND vs SA Dream11 Team Today, IND vs SA Playing 11s, and IND vs SA Pitch Report.

Known for their supreme batting performance, South Africa has won all five of their matches when batting first. India, the most formidable bowling team, is at the other end of the scale. They haven’t lost any games this World Cup. Both teams have faced off five times in the World Cup, with the Proteas having three wins to their name. The result of this fight could have a big impact on who tops the standings in this World Cup.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:

The India vs South Africa Playing XI is as follows:

India Playing 11:

Rohit Sharma (c)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul (wk)

Suryakumar Yadav

Ravindra Jadeja

Mohammed Shami

Jasprit Bumrah

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Siraj

Bench:

Ravichandran Ashwin

Shardul Thakur

Ishan Kishan

Prasidh Krishna

South Africa Playing 11:

Quinton de Kock (wk)

Temba Bavuma (c)

Rassie van der Dussen

Aiden Markram

Heinrich Klaasen

David Miller

Marco Jansen

Gerald Coetzee

Keshav Maharaj

Kagiso Rabada

Lungi Ngidi