IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: India vs South Africa Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 37

ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Cricket News

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: India vs South Africa Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 37

author tag icon
Shaurya Dutt
calander icon

Nov 4, 2023 at 2:23 PM

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: India vs South Africa Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 37

Get ready for the most anticipated match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 when South Africa and India square off on November 5, 2023, at the famed Eden Gardens. In this article, we will talk about  IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today Match, IND vs SA Dream11 Team Today, IND vs SA  Playing 11s, and IND vs SA Pitch Report.

Known for their supreme batting performance, South Africa has won all five of their matches when batting first. India, the most formidable bowling team, is at the other end of the scale. They haven’t lost any games this World Cup. Both teams have faced off five times in the World Cup, with the Proteas having three wins to their name. The result of this fight could have a big impact on who tops the standings in this World Cup.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in  IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

India vs South Africa Dream11 Match Prediction Today
India vs South Africa Dream11 Match Prediction Today

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:

The India vs South Africa Playing XI is as follows:

India Playing 11:

  • Rohit Sharma (c)
  • Shubman Gill
  • Virat Kohli
  • Shreyas Iyer
  • KL Rahul (wk)
  • Suryakumar Yadav
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Mohammed Shami
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Mohammed Siraj

Bench:

  • Ravichandran Ashwin
  • Shardul Thakur
  • Ishan Kishan
  • Prasidh Krishna

South Africa Playing 11:

  • Quinton de Kock (wk)
  • Temba Bavuma (c)
  • Rassie van der Dussen
  • Aiden Markram
  • Heinrich Klaasen
  • David Miller
  • Marco Jansen
  • Gerald Coetzee
  • Keshav Maharaj
  • Kagiso Rabada
  • Lungi Ngidi

Bench:

  • Tabriz Shamsi
  • Reeza Hendricks
  • Andile Phehlukwayo
  • Lizzard Williams

IND vs SA Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:

India vs South Africa Dream11 Team Today is as follows:

  • Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Heinrich Klassen, Rassie van der Dussen
  • All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram
  • Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami
  • Wicket-Keeper: KL Rahul, Quinton De Kock
  • Captain: Virat Kohli
  • Vice-captain: Quinton De Kock
India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction
India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction

IND vs SA Dream11 Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:

India vs South Africa Dream11 Team Today is as follows:

  • Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Heinrich Klassen, David Miller
  • All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram
  • Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami
  • Wicket-Keeper: KL Rahul, Quinton De Kock
  • Captain: Rohit Sharma
  • Vice-captain: Marco Jansen
India vs South Africa Dream11 Match Prediction
India vs South Africa Dream11 Match Prediction

IND vs SA Match details:

Article Title
IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction
Match Played Between India vs South Africa
Series name
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
Date 05-Nov-23
Category Dream11 Prediction
Stadium Eden Gardens, in Kolkata
Where to Watch on TV Star Sports
Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar

IND vs SA Team Performance (Most Recent First)

India: W, W, W, W, W

South Africa: L, W, W, W, W

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction Today Match is as follows:

Captain Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma
Vice-Captain Quinton De Kock & Marco Jansen

IND vs SA Live Streaming:

Here’s a list of the live broadcasters for India vs South Africa Live Streaming in other countries for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is as follows:

Country Channel Name
Afghanistan Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
Australia Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
Caribbean Islands ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
Central & South America and Mexico ESPN+
Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore) YuppTV
Hong Kong Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
India SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
Malaysia Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
MENA CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
New Zealand Sky Sport
Pacific Islands TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
Pakistan A-Sports, ARY ZAP
Singapore HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app
India vs South Africa Fantasy Cricket Tips
India vs South Africa Fantasy Cricket Tips

IND vs SA Head To Head:

The India vs South Africa Head To Head is as follows:

Matches Played IND Won SA Won No Result Tied
90 50 37 3 0

IND vs SA Match Prediction Today:

India vs South Africa Match Prediction Today is that India will emerge victorious over the South African side in Match 37 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

IND vs SA Injury Updates:

The India vs South Africa Injury Updates are as follows: Star India all-rounder, Hardik Pandya is set to miss the rest of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 due to an ankle injury. While on the other hand, South Africa has no injuries in their team.

