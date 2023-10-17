NED vs SA: South Africa Playing XI Against Netherlands, Match No. 15, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, South Africa is off to a strong start and already appears to be a serious opponent. In their opening match against Sri Lanka, they set a record-breaking total. In their subsequent match against five-time champions Australia, they recorded a decisive victory. In this competition, South Africa appears to be very difficult to defeat.

The Netherlands, who are a slightly lesser opponent than the rest, will be their next test. On Tuesday, October 17, this match will take place at the HPCA Stadium in Dharmasala. Proteas will earn two crucial points in this match, and if they can win with a wide margin, they will go up to the top of the standings. We’ll discuss South Africa’s likely starting lineup when they play the Netherlands.

Openers:

Quinton de Kock (WK) – Quinton de Kock will open the innings against the Netherlands. He will also be the wicketkeeper for the Proteas. He is in exceptional form in this series as he has scored two consecutive centuries in the two matches he has played so far in the tournament against Sri Lanka and Australia.

Temba Bavuma (C) – South Africa’s captain for the ICC World Cup 2023 and team captain for the following match is Temba Bavuma. He will serve as the opposite team’s opener. Bavuma has scored 6 runs in his first two games.

Middle-Order & All-rounders:

Rassie van der Dussen – The team’s one-down batsman will be Rassie van der Dussen. In the tournament’s opening game against Sri Lanka, he struck an incredible ton. The right-handed batter has 140 runs in his bank after just two games.

Aiden Markram – For the team, Aiden Markram might bat in the middle of the order. In the ICC World Cup 2023, the right-handed batsman is in fantastic form. In one game, he scored a hundred and in another, fifty.

Heinrich Klaasen – Another middle-order batter for South Africa against the Netherlands may be Heinrich Klaasen. In his first two games, the right-handed batsman has scored 61 runs. In the lower middle order, he is a potent hitter.

David Miller – Another batsman for the team is David Miller. In the tournament, the left-handed batter has amassed 56 runs in 2 games, including an unbeaten 39 runs in one game. He bats with a strong strike rate of 164 or above.

Marco Jansen: The team’s pace all-arounder may be Marco Jansen. The left-handed batter has one unbeaten knock and a total of 38 runs in two games thus far. The left-arm bowler has taken 4 wickets in 2 games at an average of 36.50 with the ball.

Bowlers:

Keshav Maharaj – In South Africa’s upcoming match against the Netherlands, Keshav Maharaj might play all three positions with spin. At a respectable economy rate of 4.60, the left-arm spinner has taken 4 wickets in his first two outings. He took two wickets in the most recent game.

Lungi Ngidi – Lungi Ngidi could serve as the team’s pacer. Ngidi has done a respectable job in the bowling department, taking 2 wickets in 2 games. In two games, he had a respectable economy rate of just 4.18.

Kagiso Rabada – Kagiso Rabada might be the team’s other pacer. The right-arm pacer is the team’s strongest bowler in the ICC World Cup 2023 with 5 wickets in 2 games. In the previous game, Rabada picked up a 3-wicket haul.

Tabriz Shamsi – In the clash against the Netherlands, South Africa may also use Tabraiz Shamsi as a spinner. In the previous game, the left-arm spinner picked up two wickets. He has only participated in one game thus far in the competition. He might be included in the starting XI once more after his strong performance in the most recent game.

South Adfrica Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

SA vs NED Dream 11 Prediction Today | SA vs NED Live Streaming | SA vs NED Today Match Prediction | SA vs NED: Netherlands Playing XI | SA vs NED Match Preview