NZ Playing XI Against AFG: New Zealand Playing XI against Afghanistan, Match No. 16, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

So far in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, New Zealand has excelled. They are in second place in the points table and have dominated every game they have played. In the opening match of the competition, New Zealand easily defeated England. Wins over Bangladesh and the Netherlands came after that.

The fact that they will be facing Afghanistan on Chennai’s sweeping terrain, though, makes their upcoming test potentially challenging. Kane Williamson has also been ruled out of the game, which will be played on Wednesday at the Chepauk Stadium, noted for its twisting pitches. Therefore, we will discuss the projected starting lineup for New Zealand’s matchup with Afghanistan below.

Openers:

Devon Conway:

Devon Conway is the current tournament’s second-highest run scorer and has been playing in the best phase of his life. In three innings, the left-hander has scored 229 runs, averaging 114.05 and striking out 104.09 batters per nine innings. He is a key player to watch out for because he also represents CSK in the IPL and is knowledgeable about the playing surface.

Will Young:

Will Young missed the last game because Kane Williamson was back in the lineup, but now that the Kiwi captain is out, Young might take his place at the top. In the previous game, he defeated the Netherlands with a magnificent 70-run knock and appeared to be in fantastic shape. As an aggressive opener, he likes to challenge the bowling right away.

Middle Order and All-rounders:

Rachin Ravindra:

Rachin Ravindra has been a fantastic addition to the team and has thus far displayed solid performance. He has scored 183 runs with a strike rate of 114.37 and an average of 91.50, which is just amazing. He is a skilled spinner, which Chennai will require. Afghan spinners may experience pressure from Rachin.

Daryl Mitchell:

Another solid yet in-form New Zealander batter is Daryl Mitchell. In three innings, the right-hander has allowed only one strikeout while compiling 137 runs. He is a crucial component of the middle order since he can effectively combat the spinners, which will be needed on a particular day. Mitchell is also capable of acting as an anchor to advance the game.

Tom Latham (c & wk):

In Williamson’s absence, Tom Latham will captain New Zealand against Afghanistan. In his one at-bat throughout this competition, he brilliantly scored 53 runs. He is in excellent form, and as captain, he will probably perform better. If New Zealand loses a few early wickets, Latham will be crucial because he can end the game.

Glenn Phillips:

Although Glenn Phillips has only had three innings to bat, we all know how good he is at the plate. The attacking right-hander can handle spin rather effectively to put them under pressure. But because he has contributed with three wickets and can be effective in Chennai, his job as a spinner is equally crucial.

Mitchell Santner:

The most important player for New Zealand vs Afghanistan will be Mitchell Santner. He is this tournament’s joint-highest wicket-taker and has been in outstanding form. Santner, who can destroy the Afghan batting order, has eight wickets at an economy rate of 4.23 in just three games. He is a member of the CSK squad and is aware of how the pitch functions.

Bowlers:

Ish Sodhi:

Mark Chapman is likely to be replaced by Ish Sodhi in a game since the pitch favors spinners. Leg spinners will bring diversity to the bowling assault and can be challenging bowlers to face. Sodhi has been doing well lately and has the ability to hit some big sixes with the bat, making him the ideal No. 8.

Matt Henry:

Matt Henry is another New Zealand wicket-taking bowler, similar to Mitchell Santner. With eight wickets in three innings at an average of 18.82, he is also the tournament’s joint-highest wicket-taker. Trent Boult has been overshadowed by him, which is a significant deal.

Lockie Ferguson:

Lockie Ferguson has so far participated in two of the three games and claimed three wickets at a 4.50 economy rate. With his velocity, he may be somewhat difficult to control on a turning surface. Additionally, batters from Afghanistan haven’t typically played at such a frenetic speed. Ferguson’s responsibility to go for the wickets in the middle overs will therefore be evident.

Trent Boult:

Trent Boult hasn’t come up with his signature opening spell. However, the left-arm bowler has also claimed three wickets at a 4.53 economy rate while not conceding any runs. With his opening spell, Boult has the potential to put Afghanistan under pressure because he can take advantage of the pitch’s dampness and take a few early wickets.

NZ vs AFG playing 11 for Today: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

