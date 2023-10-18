NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Betting Tricks, Pitch Report & Captaincy Picks For Match 16, ICC ODI World Cup 2023
Oct 18, 2023 at 4:22 PM
The 16th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will see in-form New Zealand take on Afghanistan. The NZ vs AFG match is scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (October 18). The match is scheduled to be played from 02:00 PM (IST).
New Zealand have started their World Cup campaign with three wins in a row. They beat reigning champions England by 9 wickets in the tournament opener and followed it up with wins over the Netherlands and Bangladesh. The Black Caps will enter the game as firm favourites.
Afghanistan, on the other hand, lost their opening two games in the competition before pulling off a stunning win over England on Sunday. They have the players to stun any team in the world on their way and it was very much evident against England as they thrashed the world champions by 69 runs. Afghanistan will definitely fancy their chances in Chennai’s spin-friendly conditions.
Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in NZ vs AFG Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.
NZ vs AFG Match details:
|Article Title
|
NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Series name
|
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
|Date
|18-Oct-23
|Category
|Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch online/Live Streaming
|Disney+Hotstar
NZ vs AFG: Team Performance (Most Recent First)
New Zealand: W, W, W, W, W
Afghanistan: W, L, L, L, L
NZ vs AFG: Pitch report
The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In the first game played at this venue, Australia was all out for 199 with India’s spinners taking 6 wickets. But in the second innings, the pacers picked up all four wickets.
In the second game, New Zealand’s pacers picked up 7 wickets against Bangladesh. The venue has traditionally assisted spinners but the first two games have shown that pacers will also get assistance from the pitch. Batting will get easier in the second half of the game.
MA Chidambaram Stadium stats:
|Matches Played
|25
|Matches Won by Home Side
|8 (32.00%)
|Matches Won by Touring Side
|6 (24.00%)
|Matches Won by Neutral Side
|10 (40.00%)
|Matches Won Batting First
|14 (53.85%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|10 (38.46%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|17 (65.38%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|7 (26.92%)
|Matches Tied
|0 (0.00%)
|Matches with No Result
|1 (4.00%)
|Highest Team Innings
|337/7 (ACC Asian XI)
|Lowest Team Innings
|69 (Kenya)
|Highest Run Chase Achieved
|291/2 (West Indies)
|Average Runs per Wicket
|29.98
|Average Runs per Over
|5.16
|Average Score Batting First
|232
NZ vs AFG: Playing 11
New Zealand Dream11:
- Devon Conway
- Will Young
- Rachin Ravindra
- Daryl Mitchell
- Tom Latham (C& WK)
- Glenn Phillips
- Mark Chapman
- Mitchell Santner
- Matt Henry
- Lockie Ferguson
- Trent Boult
Bench:
- Ish Sodhi
- James Neesham
- Tim Southee
- Kane Williamson
Afghanistan Dream11:
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz
- Ibrahim Zadran
- Rahmat Shah
- Hashmatullah Shahidi (C)
- Mohammad Nabi
- Ikram Alikhil (wk)
- Azmatullah Omarzai
- Rashid Khan
- Mujeeb Ur Rahman
- Fazalhaq Farooqi
- Naveen-ul-Haq
Bench:
- Najibullah Zadran
- Abdul Rahman
- Riaz Hassan
- Noor Ahmad
NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices
|Captain
|Devon Conway & Mitchell Santner
|Vice-Captain
|Rachin Ravindra & Rashid Khan
NZ vs AFG Dream11: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests
Wicketkeepers – Devon Conway (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tom Latham
Batsmen – Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Philips, Ibrahim Zadran
Allrounders – Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra (vc)
Bowlers – Matt Henry, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League Contests
Wicketkeepers – Devon Conway, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batsmen – Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Philips, Ibrahim Zadran, Will Young
Allrounders – Mitchell Santner (c), Rachin Ravindra
Bowlers – Matt Henry, Rashid Khan (vc), Mujeeb Ur Rahman
