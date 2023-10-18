SportzWiki Logo
NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Betting Tricks, Pitch Report & Captaincy Picks For Match 16, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

pencil icon
Sportzwiki Editor
pencil icon

Oct 18, 2023 at 4:22 PM

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Betting Tricks, Pitch Report &#038; Captaincy Picks For Match 16, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

The 16th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will see in-form New Zealand take on Afghanistan. The NZ vs AFG match is scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday (October 18). The match is scheduled to be played from 02:00 PM (IST).

New Zealand have started their World Cup campaign with three wins in a row. They beat reigning champions England by 9 wickets in the tournament opener and followed it up with wins over the Netherlands and Bangladesh. The Black Caps will enter the game as firm favourites.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, lost their opening two games in the competition before pulling off a stunning win over England on Sunday. They have the players to stun any team in the world on their way and it was very much evident against England as they thrashed the world champions by 69 runs. Afghanistan will definitely fancy their chances in Chennai’s spin-friendly conditions.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in NZ vs AFG Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.

NZ vs AFG Match details:

Article Title
NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction
Match Played Between New Zealand vs Afghanistan
Series name
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
Date 18-Oct-23
Category Dream11 Prediction
Stadium MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Where to Watch on TV Star Sports
Where to Watch online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar

NZ vs AFG: Team Performance (Most Recent First)

New Zealand: W, W, W, W, W

Afghanistan: W, L, L, L, L 

NZ vs AFG: Pitch report

The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In the first game played at this venue, Australia was all out for 199 with India’s spinners taking 6 wickets. But in the second innings, the pacers picked up all four wickets.

In the second game, New Zealand’s pacers picked up 7 wickets against Bangladesh. The venue has traditionally assisted spinners but the first two games have shown that pacers will also get assistance from the pitch. Batting will get easier in the second half of the game.

MA Chidambaram Stadium stats:

Matches Played 25
Matches Won by Home Side 8 (32.00%)
Matches Won by Touring Side 6 (24.00%)
Matches Won by Neutral Side 10 (40.00%)
Matches Won Batting First 14 (53.85%)
Matches Won Batting Second 10 (38.46%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 17 (65.38%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 7 (26.92%)
Matches Tied 0 (0.00%)
Matches with No Result 1 (4.00%)
Highest Team Innings 337/7 (ACC Asian XI)
Lowest Team Innings 69 (Kenya)
Highest Run Chase Achieved 291/2 (West Indies)
Average Runs per Wicket 29.98
Average Runs per Over 5.16
Average Score Batting First 232

NZ vs AFG: Playing 11

New Zealand Dream11:

  • Devon Conway
  • Will Young
  • Rachin Ravindra
  • Daryl Mitchell
  • Tom Latham (C& WK)
  • Glenn Phillips
  • Mark Chapman
  • Mitchell Santner
  • Matt Henry
  • Lockie Ferguson
  • Trent Boult

Bench:

  • Ish Sodhi
  • James Neesham
  • Tim Southee
  • Kane Williamson

Afghanistan Dream11:

  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz
  • Ibrahim Zadran
  • Rahmat Shah
  • Hashmatullah Shahidi (C)
  • Mohammad Nabi
  • Ikram Alikhil (wk)
  • Azmatullah Omarzai
  • Rashid Khan
  • Mujeeb Ur Rahman
  • Fazalhaq Farooqi
  • Naveen-ul-Haq

Bench:

  • Najibullah Zadran
  • Abdul Rahman
  • Riaz Hassan
  • Noor Ahmad

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Captain Devon Conway & Mitchell Santner
Vice-Captain Rachin Ravindra & Rashid Khan

NZ vs AFG Dream11: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests

Wicketkeepers – Devon Conway (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tom Latham

Batsmen – Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Philips, Ibrahim Zadran

Allrounders – Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra (vc)

Bowlers – Matt Henry, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

NZ vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League Contests

Wicketkeepers – Devon Conway, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen – Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Philips, Ibrahim Zadran, Will Young

Allrounders – Mitchell Santner (c), Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers – Matt Henry, Rashid Khan (vc), Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Disclaimer: Please be advised that Dream11 predictions are for entertainment and informational purposes only. While we strive to provide accurate and up-to-date information, we cannot guarantee the outcome of any fantasy sports contests or matches.

Stay Updated with all the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 here.

NZ vs AFG Live Streaming | NZ vs AFG Today Match Prediction | AFG Playing XI | NZ Playing XI | NZ vs AFG Match Preview

