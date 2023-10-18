NZ vs AFG Head to Head: New Zealand vs Afghanistan Head to Head, Match No. 16, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

NZ vs AFG Head to Head:

In game 16 of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Chennai on Wednesday (October 18), New Zealand will try to keep up their undefeated start against an optimistic Afghanistan. In contrast to Afghanistan, who are coming off their first victory of the tournament, New Zealand enters the game with three wins in three games despite the absence of captain Kane Williamson. Let’s talk about NZ vs AFG ICC World Cup 2023 head to head ahead of their fixture.

In their most recent match, New Zealand’s pace attack helped limit Bangladesh to 245 and helped their team reach the target with 8 wickets and 7.1 overs to spare after Williamson and Daryl Mitchell both scored fifty-plus scores at the same Chennai venue. At Chennai’s Arun Jaitely Stadium, Afghanistan shocked defending champions England by holding them to a total of 284 after two spinners, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, helped knock Jos Buttler’s team out for 215.

The two teams have never played each other in any previous ODI matches; they have only ever met in ODI World Cups. Additionally, they have never met in Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, where the Blackcaps have so far played four times. We now examine New Zealand and Afghanistan’s ODI head-to-head record, statistics, World Cup records, and attendance at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in advance of the NZ vs AFG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match.

NZ vs AFG Head to Head ODI stats:

ODI cricket matches between these two teams have typically been quite one-sided affairs. They have faced off two times in total, with New Zealand winning both games. No matches between Afghanistan and the Kiwis have ended in a draw or a no result. Afghanistan has yet to defeat the Kiwis.

It will be intriguing to watch if Afghanistan can end New Zealand’s winning streak or if the Kiwis maintain their domination as these two sides get ready to square off once more. Every time these sides compete on the field, cricket fans can expect a thrilling match.

New Zealand ODI Stats and History:

In its 815 ODI games, New Zealand had a record of 375 victories, 391 defeats, 43 ties, and 6 no-results. They have a long history of playing cricket, and they have constantly been a formidable squad on the world stage.

Afghanistan ODI Stats and History:

Afghanistan, a developing cricketing nation, has played 155 one-day international matches. They have amassed 74 triumphs, suffered 76 defeats, 4 no results, and 1 draw match. The development of cricket in Afghanistan has been impressive and characterized by tremendous advancement.

NZ vs AFG Probable Playing XI:

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Full squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

FAQs:

Q. Who has the upper hand in head to head in the NZ vs AFG game?

Q. Where will be the NZ vs AFG match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 played?

A. The NZ vs AFG match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

