ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

News

NZ vs AFG Live Streaming: New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Straming, Match No. 16, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Shaurya Dutt
Oct 18, 2023 at 4:21 PM

NZ vs AFG Live Streaming: New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Straming, Match No. 16, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

NZ vs AFG Live Streaming:

In cricket, New Zealand has emerged as the most significant team in the competition. Three straight victories have been achieved, highlighting their effectiveness as a unit. Due to their faultless performance, they easily overcame England, the Netherlands, and Bangladesh, making them one of the teams to watch in the competition.

The Kiwi batting lineup features a number of batsmen who are in excellent form. One standout performer has been opener Devon Conway, who has scored 229 runs at an astounding average of 114 in three games. During his tenure with the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, he gained experience playing on subcontinental fields.

Up until this past weekend, Afghanistan had a rather mediocre World Cup, losing to Bangladesh and India back-to-back. The bulk of cricket betting websites predicted a similar outcome when they faced the reigning champions on Sunday at a location famed for high scoring.

But with some great cricket, Afghanistan outplayed England and pulled off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. Afghanistan has only ever won two World Cup games, the first of which came against Scotland in 2015.

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details:

The 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup will be live-streamed in India on the Star Sports Network on the following channels: SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), and Disney+ Hotstar.

When will the NZ vs AFG match begin?

The match between New Zealand and Afghanistan will start at 2 pm IST on Wednesday, October 18.

Where will the NZ vs AFG match take place?

The match between New Zealand and Afghanistan will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

When and Where to watch the NZ vs AFG match on television?

The New Zealand and Afghanistan live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD1, HD2, Star Sports Hindi, and Star Sports 3.

How to live stream the NZ vs AFG match on mobile Online?

The New Zealand and Afghanistan live streaming in India will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Here’s a list of the live broadcasters in other countries for ICC World Cup Live Streaming:

Country Channel Name
Afghanistan Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
Australia Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
Caribbean Islands ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
Central & South America and Mexico ESPN+
Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore) YuppTV
Hong Kong Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
India SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
Malaysia Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
MENA CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
New Zealand Sky Sport
Pacific Islands TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
Pakistan A-Sports, ARY ZAP
Singapore HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app

NZ vs AFG Probable Playing XI:

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Full squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

FAQs:

Q. Can we watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between NZ vs AFG on mobile?

A. Yes, we can watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between NZ vs AFG on mobile at Disney+ Hotstar, and it’s free for mobile users.

Q. Where is the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between NZ vs AFG telecasted on television?

A. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between NZ vs AFG will be telecasted on SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD).

Q. When is the NZ vs AFG match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?

A. The NZ vs AFG match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is on Wednesday, October 18.

NZ vs AFG Dream 11 Prediction Today | NZ vs AFG Today Match Prediction | AFG Playing XI | NZ Playing XI | NZ vs AFG Match Preview

