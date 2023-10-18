NZ vs AFG Match Prediction, Highest Scorer and Wicket takers, Match 16, ICC World Cup 2023

NZ vs AFG Match Prediction:

The 16th game of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup will feature a contest between New Zealand (NZ) and Afghanistan (AFG). On Wednesday, October 18, the game will take place at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. Let’s talk about NZ vs AFG Match Prediction in detail.

The Kiwis defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in their previous match. Shakib Al Hasan and company were restricted to 245, with Lockie Ferguson taking three wickets for New Zealand. The Kane Williamson-led team then successfully surpassed the target in 42.5 overs with the help of the captain’s and Daryl Mitchell’s half-centuries.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, made its first contribution following a historic victory over England in Delhi. After being given the opportunity to bat first, Afghanistan scored 284 runs thanks to centuries by Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ikram Alikhil. Later, Afghanistan restricted Jos Buttler and company by 215 runs in 40.3 overs thanks to two wickets each from Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan.

MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report:

The Chennai venue typically favors spinners because the surface grows slower as the game goes on. The Pacers are going to gain an advantage in the second innings based on previous games. Chasing is easy at this location since the ball spins during the day and the later-arriving dew will aid the batters.

Highest Scorer in the NZ vs AFG match:

The highest scorer in the NZ vs AFG today match prediction can be star New Zealand all-rounder, Rachin Ravindra. Rachin Ravindra is in excellent form and is anticipated to repeat his recent performances in the upcoming game against Afghanistan. He scored an unbroken 123 runs for the Kiwis in their first game and then added a half-century in their second match. In his first three games, he has scored 183 runs at an average of 91.50 and a strike rate of 114.37.

Top Wicket-Taker in the NZ vs AFG match:

The top wicket-taker in the NZ vs AFG match will be star Afghanistan off-spinner, Mujeeb Ur Rehman.In their upcoming game against New Zealand, Mujeeb Ur Rahman can be Afghanistan’s top bowler. With three wickets, the right-arm spinner was instrumental for the team during their match against England. In their upcoming game, he is ready to demonstrate yet another spectacular spell.

Today Match Prediction NZ vs AFG :

New Zealand will win the match against the Afghanistan side.

NZ vs AFG Probable Playing XI

New Zealand (NZ): Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c, wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Afghanistan (AFG): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Full squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

