ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

News

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 11, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Sportzwiki Editor

Oct 13, 2023 at 12:33 PM

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 11, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand and Bangladesh will take on each other in the 11th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The NZ vs BAN match is scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (October 13). It will be a day-night affair and will begin at 2:00 PM (IST).

New Zealand have won both of their games in the competition so far. The Black Caps began their campaign with a stunning win over reigning champions England last week. They proved their title credentials by inflicting a humiliating 9-wicket defeat on England. It was followed by a 99-run win over the Netherlands.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have one win and one defeat from their opening two games. The Bangla Tigers began their campaign with a 6-wicket win over Afghanistan. In their second game, they suffered a heavy 137-run defeat against England.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.

NZ vs BAN match details:

Article TitleNZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction
Match Played BetweenNew Zealand vs Bangladesh
Series nameICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
Date13-Oct-23
CategoryDream11 Prediction
Stadium
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Where to Watch on TVStar Sports
Where to Watch online/Live StreamingDisney+Hotstar

NZ vs BAN: Team Performance (Most Recent First)

New Zealand: W, W, W, W, L

Bangladesh: L, W, L, L, W

NZ vs BAN: Pitch report

The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Earlier in the competition, India and Australia played at the same venue and it was a low-scoring affair with both spinners and pacers making their mark. While Australia were all out for 199 with India’s spin trio taking 6 wickets, India began their chase in a disastrous fashion.

Australia’s pacers reduced them to 2 for 3 before the hosts went on to win the game by 6 wickets. The pitch became better for batting in the second half. Teams will definitely be looking to bat second after winning the toss.

MA Chidambaram Stadium stats:

Matches Played24
Matches Won by Home Side8 (33.33%)
Matches Won by Touring Side6 (25.00%)
Matches Won by Neutral Side9 (37.50%)
Matches Won Batting First14 (56.00%)
Matches Won Batting Second9 (36.00%)
Matches Won Winning Toss16 (64.00%)
Matches Won Losing Toss7 (28.00%)
Matches Tied0 (0.00%)
Matches with No Result1 (4.17%)
Highest Team Innings337/7 (ACC Asian XI)
Lowest Team Innings69 (Kenya)
Highest Run Chase Achieved291/2 (West Indies)
Average Runs per Wicket29.54
Average Runs per Over5.16
Average Score Batting First231

NZ vs BAN: Playing 11

New Zealand Dream11:

  • Devon Conway
  • Will Young
  • Rachin Ravindra
  • Daryl Mitchell
  • Tom Latham (c & wk)
  • Glenn Phillips
  • Mark Chapman
  • Mitchell Santner
  • Matt Henry
  • Lockie Ferguson
  • Trent Boult

Bench:

  • Kane Williamson
  • Ish Sodhi
  • James Neesham
  • Tim Southee

Bangladesh Dream11:

  • Tanzid Hasan
  • Litton Das
  • Najmul Hossain Shanto
  • Shakib Al Hasan (c)
  • Mehidy Hasan
  • Mushfiqur Rahim (wk)
  • Towhid Hridoy
  • Mahedi Hasan
  • Taskin Ahmed
  • Shoriful Islam
  • Mustafizur Rahman

Bench:

  • Hasan Mahmud
  • Tanzim Hasan Sakib
  • Nasum Ahmed
  • Mahmudullah

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top players pick

Devon Conway:

  • Devon Conway is a left-handed batsman who opens the innings for New Zealand.
  • He began his campaign with a stunning unbeaten knock of 152 against England before scoring 32 against Netherlands.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz:

  • Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a spin bowling allrounder for Bangladesh.
  • He has scored 65 runs and picked up 3 wickets in 2023 World Cup so far.

Rachin Ravindra:

  • Rachin Ravindra is a left-handed batsman and a handy spinner for New Zealand.
  • He began his campaign with an unbeaten century against England and backed it up with a fifty against Netherlands. He has also picked up one wicket.

Shakib Al Hasan:

  • Shakib Al Hasan is a spin-bowling allrounder and is also the captain of Bangladesh.
  • He has scored 15 runs and picked up 4 wickets in 2023 World Cup so far.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

CaptainRachin Ravindra & Devon Conway
Vice-CaptainShakib Al Hasan & Mehidy Hasan Miraz

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to avoid:

  • Tanzid Hasan and Mark Chapman are the players that can be avoided for this game.

NZ vs BAN Dream11: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests

Wicketkeepers – Litton Das, Devon Conway

Batsmen – Najmul Hossain Shanto, Daryl Mitchell, Will Young

Allrounders – Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers – Matt Henry, Shoriful Islam

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League contests

Wicketkeeper – Litton Das, Devon Conway (c)

Batsmen – Daryl Mitchell, Will Young

Allrounders – Shakib Al Hasan, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc)

Bowlers – Matt Henry, Shoriful Islam, Trent Boult

Disclaimer : Please be advised that Dream11 predictions are for entertainment and informational purposes only. While we strive to provide accurate and up-to-date information, we cannot guarantee the outcome of any fantasy sports contests or matches.

Stay Updated with all the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 here.

Bangladesh National Cricket Team

Dream11 Prediction

ICC World Cup 2023

New Zealand National Cricket Team

New Zealand vs Bangladesh

NZ vs BAN

