NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 11, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand and Bangladesh will take on each other in the 11th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The NZ vs BAN match is scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (October 13). It will be a day-night affair and will begin at 2:00 PM (IST).

New Zealand have won both of their games in the competition so far. The Black Caps began their campaign with a stunning win over reigning champions England last week. They proved their title credentials by inflicting a humiliating 9-wicket defeat on England. It was followed by a 99-run win over the Netherlands.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have one win and one defeat from their opening two games. The Bangla Tigers began their campaign with a 6-wicket win over Afghanistan. In their second game, they suffered a heavy 137-run defeat against England.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

NZ vs BAN match details:

Article Title NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between New Zealand vs Bangladesh Series name ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Date 13-Oct-23 Category Dream11 Prediction Stadium MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar

NZ vs BAN: Team Performance (Most Recent First)

New Zealand: W, W, W, W, L

Bangladesh: L, W, L, L, W

NZ vs BAN: Pitch report

The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Earlier in the competition, India and Australia played at the same venue and it was a low-scoring affair with both spinners and pacers making their mark. While Australia were all out for 199 with India’s spin trio taking 6 wickets, India began their chase in a disastrous fashion.

Australia’s pacers reduced them to 2 for 3 before the hosts went on to win the game by 6 wickets. The pitch became better for batting in the second half. Teams will definitely be looking to bat second after winning the toss.

MA Chidambaram Stadium stats:

Matches Played 24 Matches Won by Home Side 8 (33.33%) Matches Won by Touring Side 6 (25.00%) Matches Won by Neutral Side 9 (37.50%) Matches Won Batting First 14 (56.00%) Matches Won Batting Second 9 (36.00%) Matches Won Winning Toss 16 (64.00%) Matches Won Losing Toss 7 (28.00%) Matches Tied 0 (0.00%) Matches with No Result 1 (4.17%) Highest Team Innings 337/7 (ACC Asian XI) Lowest Team Innings 69 (Kenya) Highest Run Chase Achieved 291/2 (West Indies) Average Runs per Wicket 29.54 Average Runs per Over 5.16 Average Score Batting First 231

NZ vs BAN: Playing 11

New Zealand Dream11:

Devon Conway

Will Young

Rachin Ravindra

Daryl Mitchell

Tom Latham (c & wk)

Glenn Phillips

Mark Chapman

Mitchell Santner

Matt Henry

Lockie Ferguson

Trent Boult

Bench:

Kane Williamson

Ish Sodhi

James Neesham

Tim Southee

Bangladesh Dream11:

Tanzid Hasan

Litton Das

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Shakib Al Hasan (c)

Mehidy Hasan

Mushfiqur Rahim (wk)

Towhid Hridoy

Mahedi Hasan

Taskin Ahmed

Shoriful Islam

Mustafizur Rahman

Bench:

Hasan Mahmud

Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Nasum Ahmed

Mahmudullah

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top players pick

Devon Conway:

Devon Conway is a left-handed batsman who opens the innings for New Zealand.

He began his campaign with a stunning unbeaten knock of 152 against England before scoring 32 against Netherlands.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz:

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is a spin bowling allrounder for Bangladesh.

He has scored 65 runs and picked up 3 wickets in 2023 World Cup so far.

Rachin Ravindra:

Rachin Ravindra is a left-handed batsman and a handy spinner for New Zealand.

He began his campaign with an unbeaten century against England and backed it up with a fifty against Netherlands. He has also picked up one wicket.

Shakib Al Hasan:

Shakib Al Hasan is a spin-bowling allrounder and is also the captain of Bangladesh.

He has scored 15 runs and picked up 4 wickets in 2023 World Cup so far.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Captain Rachin Ravindra & Devon Conway Vice-Captain Shakib Al Hasan & Mehidy Hasan Miraz

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to avoid:

Tanzid Hasan and Mark Chapman are the players that can be avoided for this game.

NZ vs BAN Dream11: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests

Wicketkeepers – Litton Das, Devon Conway

Batsmen – Najmul Hossain Shanto, Daryl Mitchell, Will Young

Allrounders – Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers – Matt Henry, Shoriful Islam

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Cricket Fantasy Team for Grand League contests

Wicketkeeper – Litton Das, Devon Conway (c)

Batsmen – Daryl Mitchell, Will Young

Allrounders – Shakib Al Hasan, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc)

Bowlers – Matt Henry, Shoriful Islam, Trent Boult

