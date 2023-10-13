NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 11, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand and Bangladesh will take on each other in the 11th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The NZ vs BAN match is scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (October 13). It will be a day-night affair and will begin at 2:00 PM (IST).
New Zealand have won both of their games in the competition so far. The Black Caps began their campaign with a stunning win over reigning champions England last week. They proved their title credentials by inflicting a humiliating 9-wicket defeat on England. It was followed by a 99-run win over the Netherlands.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, have one win and one defeat from their opening two games. The Bangla Tigers began their campaign with a 6-wicket win over Afghanistan. In their second game, they suffered a heavy 137-run defeat against England.
Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.
NZ vs BAN match details:
|Article Title
|NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|Series name
|ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
|Date
|13-Oct-23
|Category
|Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch online/Live Streaming
|Disney+Hotstar
New Zealand: W, W, W, W, L
Bangladesh: L, W, L, L, W
NZ vs BAN: Pitch report
The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Earlier in the competition, India and Australia played at the same venue and it was a low-scoring affair with both spinners and pacers making their mark. While Australia were all out for 199 with India’s spin trio taking 6 wickets, India began their chase in a disastrous fashion.
Australia’s pacers reduced them to 2 for 3 before the hosts went on to win the game by 6 wickets. The pitch became better for batting in the second half. Teams will definitely be looking to bat second after winning the toss.
MA Chidambaram Stadium stats:
|Matches Played
|24
|Matches Won by Home Side
|8 (33.33%)
|Matches Won by Touring Side
|6 (25.00%)
|Matches Won by Neutral Side
|9 (37.50%)
|Matches Won Batting First
|14 (56.00%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|9 (36.00%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|16 (64.00%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|7 (28.00%)
|Matches Tied
|0 (0.00%)
|Matches with No Result
|1 (4.17%)
|Highest Team Innings
|337/7 (ACC Asian XI)
|Lowest Team Innings
|69 (Kenya)
|Highest Run Chase Achieved
|291/2 (West Indies)
|Average Runs per Wicket
|29.54
|Average Runs per Over
|5.16
|Average Score Batting First
|231
New Zealand Dream11:
Bench:
Bangladesh Dream11:
Bench:
Devon Conway:
Mehidy Hasan Miraz:
Rachin Ravindra:
Shakib Al Hasan:
|Captain
|Rachin Ravindra & Devon Conway
|Vice-Captain
|Shakib Al Hasan & Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Wicketkeepers – Litton Das, Devon Conway
Batsmen – Najmul Hossain Shanto, Daryl Mitchell, Will Young
Allrounders – Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Bowlers – Matt Henry, Shoriful Islam
Wicketkeeper – Litton Das, Devon Conway (c)
Batsmen – Daryl Mitchell, Will Young
Allrounders – Shakib Al Hasan, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc)
Bowlers – Matt Henry, Shoriful Islam, Trent Boult
