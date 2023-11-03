NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 35

New Zealand will be locking horns with Pakistan in the 35th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. In this article, we will talk about NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today Match, NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Today, NZ vs PAK Playing 11s, and NZ vs PAK Pitch Report.

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in Kolkata, finally winning a game after dropping their previous four games. With six points and a net run rate of -0.024, they remain in fifth place in the standings, which has preserved their chances of making the World Cup semi-finals. Pakistan still has two games left, one each against England and New Zealand.

Their precise semi-final qualification possibilities are dependent on a number of factors, but first, they must triumph handily in their next two games. They will next play the Kiwis, who have lost three straight games and are now in decline. Furthermore, in the ODI World Cup, Pakistan has a stellar record against them. The men in green will therefore be fairly optimistic about their chances.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:

The New Zealand vs Pakistan Playing XI is as follows:

New Zealand Playing 11:

Devon Conway

Will Young

Rachin Ravindra

Daryl Mitchell

Tom Latham (c & wk)

Glenn Phillips

James Neesham

Mitchell Santner

Lockie Ferguson

Tim Southee

Trent Boult

Bench:

Kyle Jamieson

Ish Sodhi

Mark Chapman

Pakistan Playing 11:

Abdullah Shafique

Fakhar Zaman

Babar Azam (c)

Mohammad Rizwan (wk)

Saud Shakeel

Iftikhar Ahmed

Agha Salman

Shaheen Afridi

Usama Mir

Mohammad Wasim Jr

Haris Rauf