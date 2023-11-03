NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 35

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Cricket News

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 35

author tag icon
Shaurya Dutt
calander icon

Nov 3, 2023 at 2:50 PM

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 35

New Zealand will be locking horns with Pakistan in the 35th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. In this article, we will talk about  NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today Match, NZ vs PAK  Dream11 Team Today, NZ vs PAK  Playing 11s, and NZ vs PAK  Pitch Report.

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in Kolkata, finally winning a game after dropping their previous four games. With six points and a net run rate of -0.024, they remain in fifth place in the standings, which has preserved their chances of making the World Cup semi-finals. Pakistan still has two games left, one each against England and New Zealand.

Their precise semi-final qualification possibilities are dependent on a number of factors, but first, they must triumph handily in their next two games. They will next play the Kiwis, who have lost three straight games and are now in decline. Furthermore, in the ODI World Cup, Pakistan has a stellar record against them. The men in green will therefore be fairly optimistic about their chances.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in NZ vs PAK  Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:

The New Zealand vs Pakistan Playing XI is as follows:

New Zealand Playing 11:

  • Devon Conway
  • Will Young
  • Rachin Ravindra
  • Daryl Mitchell
  • Tom Latham (c & wk)
  • Glenn Phillips
  • James Neesham
  • Mitchell Santner
  • Lockie Ferguson
  • Tim Southee
  • Trent Boult
Bench:
  • Kyle Jamieson
  • Ish Sodhi
  • Mark Chapman

Pakistan Playing 11:

  • Abdullah Shafique
  • Fakhar Zaman
  • Babar Azam (c)
  • Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
  • Saud Shakeel
  • Iftikhar Ahmed
  • Agha Salman
  • Shaheen Afridi
  • Usama Mir
  • Mohammad Wasim Jr
  • Haris Rauf
Bench:
  • Imam-ul-Haq
  • Hasan Ali
  • Shadab Khan
  • Mohammad Nawaz

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:

New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Today is as follows:

  • Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Daryl Mitchell, Saud Shakeel
  • All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Iftikhar Ahmed
  • Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Trent Boult, Mohammad Wasim Jr
  • Wicket-Keeper: Devon Conway, Mohammad Rizwan
  • Captain: Shaheen Afridi
  • Vice-captain: Rachin Ravindra

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Today: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:

The NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Today is as follows:

  • Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Daryl Mitchell, Saud Shakeel
  • All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Iftikhar Ahmed
  • Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Trent Boult, Mohammad Wasim Jr
  • Wicket-Keeper: Devon Conway, Mohammad Rizwan
  • Captain: Mohammad Rizwan
  • Vice-captain: Daryl Mitchell

NZ vs PAK Match details:

Article Title
NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction
Match Played Between New Zealand vs Pakistan
Series name
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
Date 04-Nov-23
Category Dream11 Prediction
Stadium M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru
Where to Watch on TV Star Sports
Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar

NZ vs PAK: Team Performance (Most Recent First)

New Zealand: W, W, L, L, L

Pakistan: L, L, L, L, W

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction Today Match is as follows:

Captain Shaheen Afridi & Mohammad Rizwan
Vice-Captain Rachin Ravindra & Daryl Mitchell
NZ vs PAK Live Streaming:

Here’s a list of the live broadcasters for New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming in other countries for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is as follows:

Country Channel Name
Afghanistan Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
Australia Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
Caribbean Islands ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
Central & South America and Mexico ESPN+
Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore) YuppTV
Hong Kong Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
India SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
Malaysia Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
MENA CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
New Zealand Sky Sport
Pacific Islands TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
Pakistan A-Sports, ARY ZAP
Singapore HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app

NZ vs PAK Head To Head:

The New Zealand vs Pakistan Head To Head is as follows:

Matches Played NZ Won PAK Won No Result Tied
115 60 51 3 1

NZ vs PAK Match Prediction Today:

New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Prediction Today is that Pakistan will emerge victorious over the New Zealand side in Match 35 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

NZ vs PAK Injury Updates:

The New Zealand vs Pakistan Injury Updates are as follows: Star New Zealand pacer, Matt Henry has been ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 due to a Hamstring Injury while on the other hand, the Pakistan team’s vice-captain, Shadab Khan may miss the game as he was hit by ball on his head during the Bangladesh game.

