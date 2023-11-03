NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 35
Nov 3, 2023 at 2:50 PM
New Zealand will be locking horns with Pakistan in the 35th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. In this article, we will talk about NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today Match, NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Today, NZ vs PAK Playing 11s, and NZ vs PAK Pitch Report.
Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in Kolkata, finally winning a game after dropping their previous four games. With six points and a net run rate of -0.024, they remain in fifth place in the standings, which has preserved their chances of making the World Cup semi-finals. Pakistan still has two games left, one each against England and New Zealand.
Their precise semi-final qualification possibilities are dependent on a number of factors, but first, they must triumph handily in their next two games. They will next play the Kiwis, who have lost three straight games and are now in decline. Furthermore, in the ODI World Cup, Pakistan has a stellar record against them. The men in green will therefore be fairly optimistic about their chances.
Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.
NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:
The New Zealand vs Pakistan Playing XI is as follows:
New Zealand Playing 11:
- Devon Conway
- Will Young
- Rachin Ravindra
- Daryl Mitchell
- Tom Latham (c & wk)
- Glenn Phillips
- James Neesham
- Mitchell Santner
- Lockie Ferguson
- Tim Southee
- Trent Boult
- Kyle Jamieson
- Ish Sodhi
- Mark Chapman
Pakistan Playing 11:
- Abdullah Shafique
- Fakhar Zaman
- Babar Azam (c)
- Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
- Saud Shakeel
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Agha Salman
- Shaheen Afridi
- Usama Mir
- Mohammad Wasim Jr
- Haris Rauf
- Imam-ul-Haq
- Hasan Ali
- Shadab Khan
- Mohammad Nawaz
NZ vs PAK Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:
New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Today is as follows:
- Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Daryl Mitchell, Saud Shakeel
- All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Iftikhar Ahmed
- Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Trent Boult, Mohammad Wasim Jr
- Wicket-Keeper: Devon Conway, Mohammad Rizwan
- Captain: Shaheen Afridi
- Vice-captain: Rachin Ravindra
NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Today: Cricket Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:
The NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Today is as follows:
- Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Daryl Mitchell, Saud Shakeel
- All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Iftikhar Ahmed
- Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Trent Boult, Mohammad Wasim Jr
- Wicket-Keeper: Devon Conway, Mohammad Rizwan
- Captain: Mohammad Rizwan
- Vice-captain: Daryl Mitchell
NZ vs PAK Match details:
|Article Title
|
NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|Series name
|
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
|Date
|04-Nov-23
|Category
|Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming
|Disney+Hotstar
NZ vs PAK: Team Performance (Most Recent First)
New Zealand: W, W, L, L, L
Pakistan: L, L, L, L, W
NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices
New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction Today Match is as follows:
|Captain
|Shaheen Afridi & Mohammad Rizwan
|Vice-Captain
|Rachin Ravindra & Daryl Mitchell
NZ vs PAK Live Streaming:
Here’s a list of the live broadcasters for New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming in other countries for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is as follows:
|Country
|Channel Name
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
|Australia
|Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
|Bangladesh
|GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
|Canada
|Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
|Central & South America and Mexico
|ESPN+
|Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore)
|YuppTV
|Hong Kong
|Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
|India
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
|Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
|Malaysia
|Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
|MENA
|CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport
|Pacific Islands
|TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
|Pakistan
|A-Sports, ARY ZAP
|Singapore
|HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
|Sri Lanka
|Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
|South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
|UK
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
|USA
|WillowTV, ESPN+ app
NZ vs PAK Head To Head:
The New Zealand vs Pakistan Head To Head is as follows:
|Matches Played
|NZ Won
|PAK Won
|No Result
|Tied
|115
|60
|51
|3
|1
NZ vs PAK Match Prediction Today:
New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Prediction Today is that Pakistan will emerge victorious over the New Zealand side in Match 35 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
NZ vs PAK Injury Updates:
The New Zealand vs Pakistan Injury Updates are as follows: Star New Zealand pacer, Matt Henry has been ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 due to a Hamstring Injury while on the other hand, the Pakistan team’s vice-captain, Shadab Khan may miss the game as he was hit by ball on his head during the Bangladesh game.