Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir was targeted by the rowdy crowd as he was chatting with Sachin Tendulkar after his team lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 81 runs in the IPL 2023 Eliminator at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 24.

MI scored 182/8 thanks to Cameron Green (41 off 23 deliveries) and Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 20 deliveries). Tilak Verma and Nehal Wadhera contributed 26 (22) and 23 (12) points, respectively.

Naveen-ul-Haq was the standout bowler for Lucknow, earning figures of 4/38, while Yash Thakur took three wickets. Mohsin Khan also took a single wicket.

In response, MI won the game by 81 runs thanks to a clinical bowling performance from Akash Madhwal, who helped MI bundle out Lucknow for 101 in 16.3 overs. The medium-pacer responded with impressive figures of 5/5, while Chris Jordan and Piyush Chawla each took one wicket.

Marcus Stoinis led LSG with 40 runs off 27 balls before being run out in the most awful of circumstances.

With the victory, Rohit Sharma and Co. progressed to Qualifier 2 against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT), scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26.

Chennai Crowd Chants Kohli-Kohli As Gautam Gambhir And Sachin Tendulkar Chat After MI V LSG Match

After the match, as players from both sides chatted on the ground, mentors of LSG and MI, Gautam Gambhir And Sachin Tendulkar, were also talking about something, when a section of insensitive fans at the stadium chanted ‘Kohli, Kohli’ while taking a sly dig at Lucknow players and Gambhir.

For the uninitiated, former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli was involved in a verbal fight with the Lucknow players and Gambhir earlier this season during their encounter at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

The rivalry heated up as Lucknow’s Naveen-ul-Haq and Kohli traded social media messages aimed at each other.