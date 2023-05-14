Sanvir Singh missed out on his IPL debut on Saturday as his team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) submitted the wrong team sheet for its IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Hyderabad on May 13, 2023.

After winning the toss, SRH captain Aiden Markram decided to bat first. Fazalhaq Farooqui was substituted for Marco Jansen by SRH. As alternatives for Mohsin Khan and Deepak Hooda, Yudhvir Singh, and Prerak Mankad were brought in by LSG.

Yudhvir Singh dismissed Abhishek Sharma for 7 runs. Rahul Tripathi contributed later on, scoring 20 runs off of 13 deliveries, but, like in most games, the flamboyant hitter was unable to keep up with the beginning.

Anmolpreet Singh, the club’s opener, got the team off to a great start, but sadly, the spinner Amit Mishra defeated him when he was batting on 36 runs off 27 deliveries.

Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram then tried to stabilize the SRH innings, with the captain getting 28 and looking good.

Heinrich Klaasen’s 47 in 29 balls and Abdul Samad’s 37*, though, helped SRH score 182/6 in 20 overs.

In response, Quinton de Kock (29 in 19) and Prerak Mankad somewhat mended the innings despite losing Kyle Mayers early. But LSG consistently fell short of the necessary rate. The contest changed in the 16th over when they required 69 runs in the final 30 balls.

Abhishek Sharma’s extra over, which the SRH captain gambled on, turned out to be crucial. Marcus Stoinis blasted the first two balls for sixes, before getting out on the third one. But Nicholas Pooran then proceeded to hit the remaining three balls of the over for sixes as well.

The 31-run over helped LSG romp home in the last over with Mankad making 64* in 45 balls, while Pooran made 44* in just 13 balls with 4 sixes and 3 fours, as they won by 7 wickets.

Scott Styris Reveals How SRH Messed Up By Submitting Wrong Team Sheet, Costing Sanvir Singh His IPL Debut

Commentator Scott Styris held up the SRH team sheet titled ‘Batting First’ on the official streaming network JioCinema during the match to point out what appeared to be a howler from the Sunriser’s management. The sheet showed Sanvir’s name struck out and replaced with T. Natarajan.

“I think they’ve crossed out the wrong sheet. I think he (Sanvir) was supposed to play,” said Styris to co-commentators Zaheer Khan and Abhinav Mukund.

Stryis implied that SRH had provided a starting lineup designed for the situation where they would need to bowl first.

However, SRH had won the toss and decided to bat, and as a result of the teamsheet oversight, Aiden Markram’s team was short a hitter. Even at the coin toss, the captain announced that Sanvir will play in the match for the first time.