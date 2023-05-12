Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) Afghanistan pacer Naveen Ul Haq said that it’s not his habit to sledge someone upfront, as he talked about his viral on-field spat with Virat Kohli during LSG’s match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing IPL 2023.

During the LSG v Royal Challengers Bangalore game in Lucknow, Naveen, and Kohli got into a frightening verbal altercation in which he yelled something to Virat and the former RCB captain then attacked Naveen.

The incident took place in the 17th over of LSG’s inning, and the two continued to argue as the game came to a close and everyone was shaking hands.

Along with Gautam Gambhir, who was also involved in a contentious confrontation with Virat, Kohli, Naveen, and Gautam were all fined for their actions on the pitch.

It’s Not My Habit: Naveen Ul Haq

Days after the emotional exchange, Naveen and teammate pacer Avesh Khan sat down for a lighthearted conversation in a video that Lucknow posted on their Twitter account.

When quizzed about his favorite sledge on the cricket field done by Naveen, or against him the Afghanistan pacer revealed he doesn’t like sledge opposition batters upfront himself. He said that it’s not his habit, before revealing a funny incident from a first-class game.

“I don’t sledge someone upfront, It’s not my habit,” said Naveen.

The two of them still don’t appear to be on good terms because Naveen uploaded an article that seemed to be a subtle jab at Royal Challengers Bangalore following their loss to Mumbai Indians.

In response, Kevin Hart, an American comedian, talked about not having grudges and moving on in life in a video Kohli shared on his stories.