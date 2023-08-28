Aachen Rising Stars vs Bonn Blue Star Team

Home
Cricket
Live
Aachen Rising Stars
(10 over)
146/3
Bonn Blue Star
(10 over)
109/9
Aachen Rising Stars won by 37 runs.
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Quaid Rehman
13
11
1
0
118.18
Dhruv Rathod
3
4
0
0
75.00
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Umer Farooq
1
0
9
0
9.00
Ejaz Hashmi
2
0
29
1
14.50
Aachen Rising Stars won by 37 runs.
Fantasy Team
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
Aachen Rising Stars
Bonn Blue Star
Prateek Harsh
wk
Mubashar Inayat
all
Akhil Sugathan
bat
Usama Ali-I
bat
Varun Reddy
all
Faheem Jan
all
Zainul Hassan
bowl
Adeeb Asgher
all
Ejaz Hashmi
bowl
Ahmadshah Shirzad
bowl
Umer Farooq
bowl
Asad Abbas
bat
Basharat Parwez
bat
Sanket Kavatekar
wk
Raj Khamkar
all
Osman Shirzad
bowl
Bilal Yusufzai
all
Akash Harish
bat
Harsh Gujarati
all
Mohammadwali Ahmadi
all
Wahidullah Ahmadzai
bowl
Khurram Ilyas
wk
Zaheer Abbas-I
all
Karanjit Brar
bat
Haroon Javed
wk
Naeem Akhtar
bat
Haron Khan
all
Vikram Jeet
all
Asad Mohammad
bowl
Bharath Thumula
bat
Quaid Rehman
bowl
Dhruv Rathod
bowl
Rana Singh
bowl
Rajvinder Singh
bowl
Amit Saini
bat
Pramod Sharma
bat
Ashish Makkar
all
Ameya Deshpande
all
Farhan Shaukat
bat
Jawad Azizi
bowl
Farmanullah Miakhel
bowl
Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi
bowl
Honeyjit Brar
bat
Sabawoon Mohmand
bat
Syed Ali
all
Banny Brar
bowl
