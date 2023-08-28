Home
Aachen Rising Stars vs Golden Star Bonn Team
Live
Aachen Rising Stars
(10 over)
70/9
Golden Star Bonn
(10 over)
137/4
Golden Star Bonn won by 67 runs.
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Usama Ali-I
23
14
2
2
164.29
Mubashar Inayat
2
5
0
0
40.00
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Syed Naqvi
1
0
2
1
2.00
Charchil Gajera
1
0
3
1
3.00
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
Aachen Rising Stars
Golden Star Bonn
Prateek Harsh
wk
Usama Ali-I
bat
Akhil Sugathan
bat
Mubashar Inayat
all
Varun Reddy
all
Harsh Gujarati
all
Adeeb Asgher
all
Ejaz Hashmi
bowl
Ahmadshah Shirzad
bowl
Zainul Hassan
bowl
Umer Farooq
bowl
Asad Abbas
bat
Bilal Yusufzai
all
Basharat Parwez
bat
Raj Khamkar
all
Osman Shirzad
bowl
Faheem Jan
all
Sanket Kavatekar
wk
Akash Harish
bat
Mohammadwali Ahmadi
all
Wahidullah Ahmadzai
bowl
Naeem Khan
wk
Gurwinder Singh
bat
Zakir Khan
bat
Atta Shirzad
all
Paritosh Bairagi
all
Leela Gurugubelli
bowl
Shah Zeb
all
Syed Naqvi
bat
Charchil Gajera
all
Harsha Parupalli
bowl
Rahib Nawabi
bowl
Pankaj Kumar
bat
Salahuddin Mirza
bat
Nadeem Abbasi
all
Raju Islam
bat
Simab Walizei
bowl
Imtiaz Sardar
bowl
Poojan Patel
wk
Bashir Khan
bat
Pete Weston
bat
