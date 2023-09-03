SportzWiki Logo
Aachen Rising Stars vs VFB Gelsenkirchen Team

Live
Aachen Rising Stars
(10 over)117/5
VFB Gelsenkirchen
(10 over)146/4

VFB Gelsenkirchen won by 29 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
Zainul Hassan261013260.00
Adeeb Asgher6600100.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Syed Waqar Hussain1023023.00
Ace Pruss 2034017.00

Aachen Rising Stars
VFB Gelsenkirchen
Prateek Harsh
wk
Usama Ali-I
bat
Akhil Sugathan
bat
Mubashar Inayat
all
Varun Reddy
all
Adeeb Asgher
all
Ejaz Hashmi
bowl
Ahmadshah Shirzad
bowl
Osman Shirzad
bowl
Zainul Hassan
bowl
Umer Farooq
bowl
Asad Abbas
bat
Sanket Kavatekar
wk
Basharat Parwez
bat
Raj Khamkar
all
Akash Harish
bat
Laku Chetri
bat
Faheem Jan
all
Harsh Gujarati
all
Mohammadwali Ahmadi
all
Bilal Yusufzai
all
Wahidullah Ahmadzai
bowl
Mirwali Jabarkheel
wk
Midhun Sompalle
wk
Syed Waqar Hussain
bat
Krishnan Sahasranaman
bat
Jay Tamakuwala
bat
Kamran Khan-II
all
Muhammad Oweis
all
Dhamodharan Madanagopal
all
Ace Pruss
all
Vishnu Anand
all
Rubesh Palaniappan
bowl
Ronit Satapathy
bat
Satya Srinivas
wk
Alom Dhaly
bat
Punith Murugesh
bat
Suliman Hugakhil
all
Mubashir Hussain-II
all
Shrutarv Awasthi
bowl
Safin Dhaly
bat
Gowthaman Suresh
bat
Pradeep Fernando
all
Younas Hameed
all
Jayaraman Baskaran
all
Vignaesh Sankaran
bowl
Najibullah Khogainiwal
bowl
Milan Jani
bowl
Faisal Arshad
bowl
Habibullah Stanikzai
bowl
Habiburahman Laghmani
bowl
Shahedullah Wali
bowl
Usman Zadran
bowl
