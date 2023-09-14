SportzWiki Logo
Australia A vs New Zealand A Team

Live
Australia A
( over)
New Zealand A
( over)

BattingRB4s6sSR
-
-
BowlingOMRWECO

Australia A
New Zealand A
Ben McDermott
wk
Josh Philippe
wk
Matt Renshaw
bat
Ashton Turner
bat
Caleb Jewell
bat
Oliver Davies
bat
Matthew Short
all
Will Sutherland
all
Thomas Stewart Rogers
bowl
Gurinder Sandhu
bowl
Mark Steketee
bowl
Matthew Kuhnemann
bowl
Liam Hatcher
bowl
Ben Dwarshuis
bowl
Wes Agar
bowl
Todd Murphy
bowl
Henry Thornton
bowl
Tim Seifert
wk
Cam Fletcher
wk
Mitchell Hay
wk
Tom Bruce
bat
Nick Kelly
bat
Leo Carter
bat
Henry Cooper
bat
Scott Kuggeleijn
all
Sean Solia
all
Josh Clarkson
all
Dean Foxcroft
all
Muhammad Abbas
all
Jacob Duffy
bowl
Brett Randell
bowl
Michael Rae
bowl
Adithya Ashok
bowl
William O’Rourke
bowl
Ajaz Patel
bowl
