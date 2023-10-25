SportzWiki Logo
Australia vs Netherlands Team

Live
Australia
( over)
Netherlands
( over)

Starts at 14:00 local time

Starts at 14:00 local time

Australia
Netherlands
Josh Inglis
wk
Alex Carey
wkbat
David Warner
bat
Steven Smith
bat
Travis Head
bat
Tim David
bat
Mitchell Marsh
all
Glenn Maxwell
all
Marcus Stoinis
all
Cameron Green
all
Marnus Labuschagne
all
Aaron Hardie
all
Sean Abbott
bowl
Adam Zampa
bowl
Mitchell Starc
bowl
Ashton Agar
bowl
Pat Cummins
bowl
Josh Hazlewood
bowl
Nathan Ellis
bowl
Tanveer Sangha
bowl
Spencer Johnson
bowl
Scott Edwards
wk
Vikramjit Singh
bat
Sybrand Engelbrecht
bat
Teja Nidamanuru
bat
Max O'Dowd
bat
Wesley Barresi
bat
Saqib Zulfiqar
all
Colin Ackermann
all
Bas de Leede
all
Shariz Ahmad
all
Logan van Beek
all
Roelof van der Merwe
bowl
Ryan Klein
bowl
Aryan Dutt
bowl
Paul van Meekeren
bowl
Teams
