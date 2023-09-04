SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Team

Live
Barbados Royals
(18.1 over)223/2
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
(20 over)220/4

Barbados Royals won by 8 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Alick Athanaze131010130.00
Rovman Powell492653188.46
BowlingOMRWECO
Dominic Drakes2.1034115.69
Benny Howell3040013.33

Barbados Royals won by 8 wickets

Info

Commentary

Scorecard

Teams

Barbados Royals
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Rivaldo Clarke
wk
Rovman Powell
bat
Laurie Evans
bat
Alick Athanaze
bat
Jason Holder
all
Kyle Mayers
all
Rahkeem Cornwall
all
Nyeem Young
all
Carlos Brathwaite
all
Roelof van der Merwe
bowl
Qais Ahmad
bowl
Donavon Ferreira
wk
Rassie van der Dussen
bat
Justin Greaves
bat
Kevin Wickham
wk
Maheesh Theekshana
bowl
Obed McCoy
bowl
Akeem Jordan
bowl
Joshua Bishop
bowl
Ramon Simmonds
bowl
Andre Fletcher
wk
Sherfane Rutherford
bat
Will Smeed
bat
Jyd Goolie
bat
Corbin Bosch
all
Dominic Drakes
all
George Linde
all
Benny Howell
all
Johann Layne
all
Oshane Thomas
bowl
Yannic Cariah
bowl
Joshua Da Silva
wk
Tristan Stubbs
wk
Evin Lewis
bat
Ambati Rayudu
bat
Dewald Brevis
bat
Kofi James
bowl
Sheldon Cottrell
bowl
Izharulhaq Naveed
bowl
Ashmead Nedd
bowl
Blessing Muzarabani
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links