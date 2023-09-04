Barbados Royals vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Team

Home
Live
Barbados Royals
(18.1 over)
223/2
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
(20 over)
220/4
Barbados Royals won by 8 wickets
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Alick Athanaze
13
10
1
0
130.00
Rovman Powell
49
26
5
3
188.46
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Dominic Drakes
2.1
0
34
1
15.69
Benny Howell
3
0
40
0
13.33
Barbados Royals won by 8 wickets
Barbados Royals
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Rivaldo Clarke
wk
Rovman Powell
bat
Laurie Evans
bat
Alick Athanaze
bat
Jason Holder
all
Kyle Mayers
all
Rahkeem Cornwall
all
Nyeem Young
all
Carlos Brathwaite
all
Roelof van der Merwe
bowl
Qais Ahmad
bowl
Donavon Ferreira
wk
Rassie van der Dussen
bat
Justin Greaves
bat
Kevin Wickham
wk
Maheesh Theekshana
bowl
Obed McCoy
bowl
Akeem Jordan
bowl
Joshua Bishop
bowl
Ramon Simmonds
bowl
Andre Fletcher
wk
Sherfane Rutherford
bat
Will Smeed
bat
Jyd Goolie
bat
Corbin Bosch
all
Dominic Drakes
all
George Linde
all
Benny Howell
all
Johann Layne
all
Oshane Thomas
bowl
Yannic Cariah
bowl
Joshua Da Silva
wk
Tristan Stubbs
wk
Evin Lewis
bat
Ambati Rayudu
bat
Dewald Brevis
bat
Kofi James
bowl
Sheldon Cottrell
bowl
Izharulhaq Naveed
bowl
Ashmead Nedd
bowl
Blessing Muzarabani
bowl
