Botswana Women vs Kenya Women Team

Live
Botswana Women
(14.2 over)
52/10
Kenya Women
(8.1 over)
53/1
Kenya Women won by 9 wickets
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Mary Mwangi
3
6
0
0
50.00
Daisy Njoroge
26
24
3
0
108.33
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Shameelah Mosweu
1.1
0
6
0
5.14
Goabilwe Matome
4
0
19
1
4.75
Kenya Women won by 9 wickets
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
Botswana Women
Kenya Women
Laura Mophakedi
wk
Bontle Madimabe
wk
Oratile Kgeresi
bat
Shameelah Mosweu
all
Goabilwe Matome
all
Florence Samanyika
all
Amantle Mokgotlhe
all
Tuelo Shadrack
all
Pako Mapotsane
bowl
Botsogo Mpedi
bat
Merapelo Phiase
bat
Wendy Moutswi
bat
Botho Freeman
bat
Goitseone Setshwane
bowl
Charity Muthoni
wk
Esther Wachira
all
Daisy Njoroge
bowl
Venasa Ooko
bat
Mercy Ahono
bat
Queentor Abel
all
Melvin Idambo Khagoitsa
bowl
Mary Mwangi
all
Lavendah Idambo
bowl
Flavia Odhiambo
bowl
Josephine Abwom
all
Judith Ogolla
bat
Kelvia Ogola
bowl
Kreesha Vivek Mehta
bowl
