Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
Esports
Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
E Sports
Cricket
Home
Live Scores
Schedule
Series
Teams
Players
News
Home
/
Live Cricket Scroes
/
ECS Germany, Krefeld T10
/
Bayer Uerdingen Boosters vs Aachen Rising Stars
/
Teams
Bayer Uerdingen Boosters vs Aachen Rising Stars Team
Live
Bayer Uerdingen Boosters
(10 over)
151/5
Aachen Rising Stars
(10 over)
89/8
Bayer Uerdingen Boosters won by 62 runs.
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Bilal Yusufzai
4
6
0
0
66.67
Umer Farooq
10
4
1
1
250.00
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Thivakaran Aritharan
2
0
14
2
7.00
Jegan Dinushan
1
0
3
1
3.00
Bayer Uerdingen Boosters won by 62 runs.
Place a bet
Fantasy Team
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
Bayer Uerdingen Boosters
Aachen Rising Stars
Gobinath navarathinam
wk
Sakeshkanth indran
wk
Murali Prasad
bat
Thinesh rajakulasingam
bat
Aritharan vaseekaran
bat
Sandeep Rathore
bat
Ashok Hardik
all
Thivakaran Aritharan
all
Jegan Dinushan
bowl
Pakee praba
bowl
Sanjeevan Vignesh
bowl
Thayakaran Aritharan
all
Janarthanam mani
bat
Kumar Mahendran
all
Malith Herath
bat
Lavanyan Inthiran
bowl
Ninosan Yogarajah
bowl
Mayur Gondhalekar
bowl
Kishotharan Vasudevan
bowl
Prateek Harsh
wk
Usama Ali-I
bat
Akhil Sugathan
bat
Mubashar Inayat
all
Bilal Yusufzai
all
Asim Mujtaba
bat
Faheem Jan
all
Adeeb Asgher
all
Ahmadshah Shirzad
bowl
Zainul Hassan
bowl
Umer Farooq
bowl
Laku Chetri
bat
Asad Abbas
bat
Sanket Kavatekar
wk
Varun Reddy
all
Basharat Parwez
bat
Osman Shirzad
bowl
Raj Khamkar
all
Akash Harish
bat
Ejaz Hashmi
bowl
Wahidullah Ahmadzai
bowl
Harsh Gujarati
all
Mohammadwali Ahmadi
all
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
India National Cricket Team
Afganistan National Cricket Team
Australia National Cricket Team
Bangladesh National Cricket Team
England Cricket Team
Ireland Cricket Team
New Zealand National Cricket Team
Pakistan National Cricket Team
South Africa National Cricket Team
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team
West Indies Cricket Team
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team
Site Links
About us
DMCA
Disclaimer
Copyright Notice
Privacy and cookies Policy
Sitemap
Contact Us