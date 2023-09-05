SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters vs Aachen Rising Stars Team

Live
Bayer Uerdingen Boosters
(10 over)151/5
Aachen Rising Stars
(10 over)89/8

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters won by 62 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
Bilal Yusufzai460066.67
Umer Farooq10411250.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Thivakaran Aritharan201427.00
Jegan Dinushan10313.00

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters won by 62 runs.

Info

Commentary

Scorecard

Teams

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters
Aachen Rising Stars
Gobinath navarathinam
wk
Sakeshkanth indran
wk
Murali Prasad
bat
Thinesh rajakulasingam
bat
Aritharan vaseekaran
bat
Sandeep Rathore
bat
Ashok Hardik
all
Thivakaran Aritharan
all
Jegan Dinushan
bowl
Pakee praba
bowl
Sanjeevan Vignesh
bowl
Thayakaran Aritharan
all
Janarthanam mani
bat
Kumar Mahendran
all
Malith Herath
bat
Lavanyan Inthiran
bowl
Ninosan Yogarajah
bowl
Mayur Gondhalekar
bowl
Kishotharan Vasudevan
bowl
Prateek Harsh
wk
Usama Ali-I
bat
Akhil Sugathan
bat
Mubashar Inayat
all
Bilal Yusufzai
all
Asim Mujtaba
bat
Faheem Jan
all
Adeeb Asgher
all
Ahmadshah Shirzad
bowl
Zainul Hassan
bowl
Umer Farooq
bowl
Laku Chetri
bat
Asad Abbas
bat
Sanket Kavatekar
wk
Varun Reddy
all
Basharat Parwez
bat
Osman Shirzad
bowl
Raj Khamkar
all
Akash Harish
bat
Ejaz Hashmi
bowl
Wahidullah Ahmadzai
bowl
Harsh Gujarati
all
Mohammadwali Ahmadi
all
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links