Bayer Spartans vs PSV Aachen Team

Live
Bayer Spartans
(10 over)97/9
PSV Aachen
(7.2 over)99/3

PSV Aachen won by 7 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Rahim Mohammad371643231.25
Raja Mubashir00000.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Taha Hassan1.2027020.25
Mustafa Ulhaq1011111.00

Bayer Spartans
PSV Aachen
Waqas Fatmi
wk
Shazaib Khan-I
wk
Arsalan Siddiqui
bat
Shazil Mirza
bat
Taha Hassan
all
Muhammad Asif-I
all
Taqueer Khan
all
Raj Bhushan
bowl
Mustafa Ulhaq
bowl
Manoj Panthangi
bowl
Ramsurathkumar Subramanian
bowl
Humayun Butt
wk
Enoch Dayanandan
bat
Taha Khan
bowl
Zain Masood
bowl
Rahatullah Minawal
bat
Zakirullah Asmari
all
Haseeb Abdul
all
Sri kanth vaka
all
Nasib Khoushdel
bowl
Humayun Humayun
bat
Sameer Naeem
bat
Zohaib Rana
bowl
Muaaz Hassan
bat
Rahim Mohammad
bat
Yasir Hussain
bat
Fahad Khan
all
Mohammad Sher
all
Waqas Tahir
bat
Muhammad Arif
bat
Muhammad Rashid
bat
Raja Mubashir
bowl
Gul Wali
bowl
Gokul Gopan
bowl
Sufyan Ali
bat
Gulistan Muhammad
bat
Shoaib Rehman
bat
Iqbal Aziz
bat
Khalid Mehmood
all
Khawar Nadeem
all
Shoaib Attar
all
