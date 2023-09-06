Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
Esports
Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
E Sports
Cricket
Home
Live Scores
Schedule
Series
Teams
Players
News
Home
/
Live Cricket Scroes
/
ECS Germany, Krefeld T10
/
Bayer Spartans vs PSV Aachen
/
Teams
Bayer Spartans vs PSV Aachen Team
Live
Bayer Spartans
(10 over)
97/9
PSV Aachen
(7.2 over)
99/3
PSV Aachen won by 7 wickets
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Rahim Mohammad
37
16
4
3
231.25
Raja Mubashir
0
0
0
0
0.00
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Taha Hassan
1.2
0
27
0
20.25
Mustafa Ulhaq
1
0
11
1
11.00
PSV Aachen won by 7 wickets
Place a bet
Fantasy Team
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
Bayer Spartans
PSV Aachen
Waqas Fatmi
wk
Shazaib Khan-I
wk
Arsalan Siddiqui
bat
Shazil Mirza
bat
Taha Hassan
all
Muhammad Asif-I
all
Taqueer Khan
all
Raj Bhushan
bowl
Mustafa Ulhaq
bowl
Manoj Panthangi
bowl
Ramsurathkumar Subramanian
bowl
Humayun Butt
wk
Enoch Dayanandan
bat
Taha Khan
bowl
Zain Masood
bowl
Rahatullah Minawal
bat
Zakirullah Asmari
all
Haseeb Abdul
all
Sri kanth vaka
all
Nasib Khoushdel
bowl
Humayun Humayun
bat
Sameer Naeem
bat
Zohaib Rana
bowl
Muaaz Hassan
bat
Rahim Mohammad
bat
Yasir Hussain
bat
Fahad Khan
all
Mohammad Sher
all
Waqas Tahir
bat
Muhammad Arif
bat
Muhammad Rashid
bat
Raja Mubashir
bowl
Gul Wali
bowl
Gokul Gopan
bowl
Sufyan Ali
bat
Gulistan Muhammad
bat
Shoaib Rehman
bat
Iqbal Aziz
bat
Khalid Mehmood
all
Khawar Nadeem
all
Shoaib Attar
all
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
India National Cricket Team
Afganistan National Cricket Team
Australia National Cricket Team
Bangladesh National Cricket Team
England Cricket Team
Ireland Cricket Team
New Zealand National Cricket Team
Pakistan National Cricket Team
South Africa National Cricket Team
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team
West Indies Cricket Team
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team
Site Links
About us
DMCA
Disclaimer
Copyright Notice
Privacy and cookies Policy
Sitemap
Contact Us