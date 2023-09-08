Dussledorf Blackcaps vs Bayer Uerdingen Boosters Team

Home
Live
Dussledorf Blackcaps
(10 over)
150/2
Bayer Uerdingen Boosters
(10 over)
104/9
Dussledorf Blackcaps won by 46 runs.
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Lavanyan Inthiran
5
8
0
0
62.50
Sanjeevan Vignesh
9
7
0
1
128.57
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Jamshed Khan
2
0
15
2
7.50
Puneet Kumar
2
0
17
2
8.50
Dussledorf Blackcaps
Bayer Uerdingen Boosters
Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai
all
Jamshed Khan
bat
Udit Mehta
bat
Muhammad Raheel
all
Kashif Shahab
all
Ubaid Manzoor
bat
Gaurav Gupta
bowl
Puneet Kumar
bowl
Rahul Srinivas
wk
Arun Sinha
bowl
Neeraj Sharma
bowl
Raviteja Velamuri
bowl
Mradul Kumar
bat
Ross Wilkinson
wk
Narayan Narvekar
bat
Pratik Vaghela
bat
Uday Sunkari
all
Abdulbaset Jalili
bowl
Sakeshkanth indran
wk
Pakee praba
bowl
Gobinath navarathinam
wk
Aritharan vaseekaran
bat
Thinesh rajakulasingam
bat
Murali Prasad
bat
Sandeep Rathore
bat
Ashok Hardik
all
Thivakaran Aritharan
all
Sanjeevan Vignesh
bowl
Lavanyan Inthiran
bowl
Janarthanam mani
bat
Kumar Mahendran
all
Malith Herath
bat
Thayakaran Aritharan
all
Jegan Dinushan
bowl
Ninosan Yogarajah
bowl
Mayur Gondhalekar
bowl
Kishotharan Vasudevan
bowl
