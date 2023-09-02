SportzWiki Logo
Dussledorf Blackcaps vs PSV Aachen Team

Live
Dussledorf Blackcaps
(9.2 over)83/5
PSV Aachen
(10 over)82/10

Dussledorf Blackcaps won by 5 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Ubaid Manzoor6101600.00
Kashif Shahab10601166.67
BowlingOMRWECO
Raja Mubashir1.2018113.50
Shoaib Rehman2021010.50

Dussledorf Blackcaps
PSV Aachen
Rahul Srinivas
wk
Jamshed Khan
bat
Ubaid Manzoor
bat
Pratik Vaghela
bat
Muhammad Raheel
all
Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai
all
Kashif Shahab
all
Udit Mehta
bat
Gaurav Gupta
bowl
Puneet Kumar
bowl
Arun Sinha
bowl
Neeraj Sharma
bowl
Mradul Kumar
bat
Ross Wilkinson
wk
Narayan Narvekar
bat
Uday Sunkari
all
Abdulbaset Jalili
bowl
Raviteja Velamuri
bowl
Muaaz Hassan
bat
Rahim Mohammad
bat
Shoaib Rehman
bat
Yasir Hussain
bat
Fahad Khan
all
Khawar Nadeem
all
Mohammad Sher
all
Waqas Tahir
bat
Muhammad Arif
bat
Muhammad Rashid
bat
Raja Mubashir
bowl
Iqbal Aziz
bat
Sufyan Ali
bat
Gulistan Muhammad
bat
Khalid Mehmood
all
Shoaib Attar
all
Gul Wali
bowl
Gokul Gopan
bowl
