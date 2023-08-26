SportzWiki Logo
England Under-19s vs Australia Under-19s Team

Live
England Under-19s
(39 over)151/8
Australia Under-19s
(6.0 over)30/1

Match abandoned due to rain

Match abandoned due to rain

England Under-19s
Australia Under-19s
Henry Rogers
all
Ben McKinney
bat
Luc Benkenstein
bat
Hamza Shaikh
bat
Noah Thain
bat
Jack Carney
wk
Farhan Ahmed
bowl
Tazeem Ali
bowl
Luke Griffiths
all
Keshana Fonseka
bat
Dominic Kelly
bowl
Henry Hurle
wk
Mitchell Killeen
all
Ross Whitfield
bat
Charlie Barnard
all
JT Langridge
bowl
Eddie Jack
bowl
Harry Dixon
bat
Sam Konstas
all
Harjas Singh
bat
Hugh Weibgen
bat
Corey Wasley
bat
Ryan Hicks
wk
Cameron Frendo
all
Rafael Macmillan
bowl
Cody Reynolds
bowl
Josh Vernon
bowl
Callum Vidler
bowl
Tom Menzies
all
Mahli Beardman
bowl
Tom Straker
all
Lachlan Aitken
wk
Harkirat Bajwa
bowl
