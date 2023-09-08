SportzWiki Logo
England Under-19s vs Australia Under-19s Team

Live
England Under-19s
(50.1 & 75 over)174/10 & 363/10
Australia Under-19s
(92.3 & 21.1 over)348/10 & 191/2

Australia Under-19s won by 8 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Sam Konstas8464103131.25
Hugh Weibgen340075.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Farhan Ahmed5.104518.71
Noah Thain403107.75

England Under-19s
Australia Under-19s
Jack Carney
wk
Ben McKinney
bat
Hamza Shaikh
bat
Dominic Kelly
bowl
Ross Whitfield
bat
Noah Thain
bat
Eddie Jack
bowl
Charles Allison
bat
Farhan Ahmed
bowl
Jaydn Denly
all
Raphael Weatherall
bowl
Henry Hurle
wk
Luc Benkenstein
bat
Keshana Fonseka
bat
Henry Rogers
all
Charlie Barnard
all
Theo Wylie
all
Joshua Thomas
all
Mitchell Killeen
all
Tazeem Ali
bowl
Luke Griffiths
all
Daniel Hogg
bowl
JT Langridge
bowl
Lachlan Aitken
wk
Hugh Weibgen
bat
Harjas Singh
bat
Harry Dixon
bat
Corey Wasley
bat
Sam Konstas
all
Josh Vernon
all
Cameron Frendo
all
Tom Menzies
all
Callum Vidler
bowl
Harkirat Bajwa
bowl
Ryan Hicks
wk
Tom Straker
all
Rafael Macmillan
bowl
Cody Reynolds
bowl
Mahli Beardman
bowl
Luke Callanan
bowl
