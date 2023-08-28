SportzWiki Logo
England Under-19s vs Australia Under-19s Team

Live
England Under-19s
(45.5 over)263/10
Australia Under-19s
(42.2 over)264/3

Australia Under-19s won by 7 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Sam Konstas10512012087.50
Corey Wasley191421135.71
BowlingOMRWECO
Dominic Kelly8.204505.40
Henry Rogers403218.00

England Under-19s
Australia Under-19s
Henry Rogers
all
Ben McKinney
bat
Luc Benkenstein
bat
Hamza Shaikh
bat
Noah Thain
bat
Jack Carney
wk
Dominic Kelly
bowl
Joshua Thomas
all
Eddie Jack
bowl
Farhan Ahmed
bowl
Tazeem Ali
bowl
Keshana Fonseka
bat
Henry Hurle
wk
Ross Whitfield
bat
Travis Holland
bat
Mitchell Killeen
all
Charlie Barnard
all
Raphael Weatherall
bowl
JT Langridge
bowl
Daniel Hogg
bowl
Tom Giles
bowl
Luke Griffiths
all
Sam Konstas
all
Harry Dixon
bat
Harjas Singh
bat
Hugh Weibgen
bat
Corey Wasley
bat
Lachlan Aitken
wk
Cameron Frendo
all
Tom Menzies
all
Harkirat Bajwa
bowl
Callum Vidler
bowl
Mahli Beardman
bowl
Ryan Hicks
wk
Josh Vernon
all
Cody Reynolds
bowl
Rafael Macmillan
bowl
Tom Straker
all
