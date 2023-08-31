SportzWiki Logo
England Under-19s vs Australia Under-19s Team

Live
England Under-19s
(37 over)204/10
Australia Under-19s
(40 over)242/7

Australia Under-19s won by 38 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
Farhan Ahmed270028.57
Charlie Barnard340075.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Hugh Weibgen502815.60
Mahli Beardman713014.29

Info

Commentary

Scorecard

Teams

England Under-19s
Australia Under-19s
Hamza Shaikh
bat
Ross Whitfield
bat
Luc Benkenstein
bat
Jack Carney
wk
Dominic Kelly
bowl
Henry Rogers
all
Noah Thain
bat
Charlie Barnard
all
Farhan Ahmed
bowl
Daniel Hogg
bowl
Theo Wylie
all
Henry Hurle
wk
Ben McKinney
bat
Keshana Fonseka
bat
Travis Holland
bat
Mitchell Killeen
all
Tazeem Ali
bowl
Raphael Weatherall
bowl
Joshua Thomas
all
JT Langridge
bowl
Eddie Jack
bowl
Tom Giles
bowl
Luke Griffiths
all
Harry Dixon
bat
Harjas Singh
bat
Harkirat Bajwa
bowl
Mahli Beardman
bowl
Lachlan Aitken
wk
Hugh Weibgen
bat
Josh Vernon
all
Ryan Hicks
wk
Sam Konstas
all
Cody Reynolds
bowl
Rafael Macmillan
bowl
Tom Menzies
all
Tom Straker
all
Callum Vidler
bowl
Corey Wasley
bat
Cameron Frendo
all
Teams
Site Links