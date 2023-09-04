SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon

England Under-19s vs Australia Under-19s Team

Live
England Under-19s
(39.2 over)252/6
Australia Under-19s
(48.1 over)251/10

England Under-19s won by 4 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Dominic Kelly504561111.11
Henry Hurle9100090.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Hugh Weibgen5.202604.88
Mahli Beardman816117.63

England Under-19s won by 4 wickets

Info

Commentary

Scorecard

Teams

England Under-19s
Australia Under-19s
Henry Hurle
wk
Ben McKinney
bat
Hamza Shaikh
bat
Ross Whitfield
bat
Dominic Kelly
bowl
Luc Benkenstein
bat
Charlie Barnard
all
Theo Wylie
all
Noah Thain
bat
Eddie Jack
bowl
Farhan Ahmed
bowl
Keshana Fonseka
bat
Travis Holland
bat
Mitchell Killeen
all
Tazeem Ali
bowl
Jack Carney
wk
Henry Rogers
all
Raphael Weatherall
bowl
Joshua Thomas
all
JT Langridge
bowl
Daniel Hogg
bowl
Tom Giles
bowl
Luke Griffiths
all
Lachlan Aitken
wk
Harry Dixon
bat
Hugh Weibgen
bat
Ryan Hicks
wk
Josh Vernon
all
Corey Wasley
bat
Sam Konstas
all
Harkirat Bajwa
bowl
Mahli Beardman
bowl
Cody Reynolds
bowl
Rafael Macmillan
bowl
Harjas Singh
bat
Luke Callanan
bowl
Callum Vidler
bowl
Tom Straker
all
Tom Menzies
all
Cameron Frendo
all
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links