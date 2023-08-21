SportzWiki Logo
England Under-19s vs Ireland Under-19s Cricket ScoreCard

Live
England Under-19s
(43.5 over)261/10
Ireland Under-19s
(50 over)333/5

Ireland Under-19s won by 72 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
Tazeem Ali10910111.11
Raphael Weatherall98011112.5
BowlingOMRWECO
Carson McCullough6.505227.61
Oliver Riley602504.17

Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Jordan Neill
lbw b T Ali
77
99
10
0
77.77
Ryan David Hunter
b D Hogg
47
49
7
0
95.91
Gavin Roulston
c J Carney b D Hogg
73
83
5
2
87.95
Macdara Cosgrave
lbw b Farhan Ahmed
0
2
0
0
0.00
Philippe Le Roux
c T Ali b Farhan Ahmed
12
9
3
0
133.33
Scott MacBeth
Not out
90
48
8
6
187.50
Carson McCullough
Not out
23
10
1
2
230.00

Fall of wickets:

Ryan David Hunter
Jordan Neill
Macdara Cosgrave
Philippe Le Roux
Gavin Roulston

Did not bat:

Oliver Riley,
Finn Lutton,
Daniel Forkin,
Matthew Weldon,
Bowler
O
R
W
Econ
Dots
Raphael Weatherall
10
100
0
10.00
0
Tom Giles
10
80
0
8.00
0
Daniel Hogg
10
70
2
7.00
0
Tazeem Ali
10
31
1
3.10
0
Farhan Ahmed
10
48
2
4.80
1
