England Under-19s vs Ireland Under-19s Cricket ScoreCard
Live
Ireland Under-19s won by 72 runs.
|Batting
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Tazeem Ali
|10
|9
|1
|0
|111.11
|Raphael Weatherall
|9
|8
|0
|1
|1112.5
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|Carson McCullough
|6.5
|0
|52
|2
|7.61
|Oliver Riley
|6
|0
|25
|0
|4.17
Ryan David Hunter
b D Hogg
Gavin Roulston
c J Carney b D Hogg
Macdara Cosgrave
lbw b Farhan Ahmed
Philippe Le Roux
c T Ali b Farhan Ahmed
Fall of wickets:
Ryan David Hunter
Jordan Neill
Macdara Cosgrave
Philippe Le Roux
Gavin Roulston
Did not bat:
Oliver Riley,
Finn Lutton,
Daniel Forkin,
Matthew Weldon,