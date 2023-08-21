SportzWiki Logo
England Under-19s vs Ireland Under-19s Team

Live
England Under-19s
(43.5 over)261/10
Ireland Under-19s
(50 over)333/5

Ireland Under-19s won by 72 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
Tazeem Ali10910111.11
Raphael Weatherall98011112.5
BowlingOMRWECO
Carson McCullough6.505227.61
Oliver Riley602504.17

England Under-19s
Ireland Under-19s
Henry Rogers
all
Keshana Fonseka
bat
Ross Whitfield
bat
Jack Carney
wk
Henry Hurle
wk
Farhan Ahmed
bowl
Tazeem Ali
bowl
Daniel Hogg
bowl
Raphael Weatherall
bowl
Tom Giles
bowl
Travis Holland
bat
Ben McKinney
bat
Hamza Shaikh
bat
Noah Thain
bat
Luc Benkenstein
bat
Dominic Kelly
bowl
Mitchell Killeen
all
JT Langridge
bowl
Eddie Jack
bowl
Charlie Barnard
all
Ryan David Hunter
wk
Oliver Riley
wk
Philippe Le Roux
bat
Gavin Roulston
bat
Jordan Neill
bat
Macdara Cosgrave
bat
Carson McCullough
all
Finn Lutton
bowl
Scott MacBeth
bowl
Daniel Forkin
bowl
Matthew Weldon
bowl
Harry Dyer
all
Luke Thomson
all
Eoin Birch
bowl
