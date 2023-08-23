SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon

England Under-19s vs Ireland Under-19s Team

Live
England Under-19s
(50 over)372/7
Ireland Under-19s
(31.5 over)163/10

England Under-19s won by 209 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
Matthew Weldon03000.00
Harry Dyer9211042.86
BowlingOMRWECO
Tazeem Ali4.502725.59
Henry Rogers702643.71

England Under-19s won by 209 runs.

Info

Commentary

Scorecard

Teams

England Under-19s
Ireland Under-19s
Henry Hurle
wk
Jack Carney
wk
Keshana Fonseka
bat
Ben McKinney
bat
Ross Whitfield
bat
Henry Rogers
all
Charlie Barnard
all
Daniel Hogg
bowl
Tazeem Ali
bowl
JT Langridge
bowl
Joshua Thomas
all
Hamza Shaikh
bat
Travis Holland
bat
Noah Thain
bat
Luc Benkenstein
bat
Dominic Kelly
bowl
Mitchell Killeen
all
Raphael Weatherall
bowl
Eddie Jack
bowl
Farhan Ahmed
bowl
Tom Giles
bowl
Ryan David Hunter
wk
Oliver Riley
wk
Philippe Le Roux
bat
Gavin Roulston
bat
Jordan Neill
bat
Macdara Cosgrave
bat
Harry Dyer
all
Finn Lutton
bowl
Scott MacBeth
bowl
Daniel Forkin
bowl
Matthew Weldon
bowl
Eoin Birch
bowl
Carson McCullough
all
Luke Thomson
all
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links