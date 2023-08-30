Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
Esports
Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
E Sports
Cricket
Home
Live Scores
Schedule
Series
Teams
Players
News
Home
/
Live Cricket Scroes
/
New Zealand tour of England
/
England vs New Zealand
/
Teams
England vs New Zealand Team
Live
England
(14 over)
143/3
New Zealand
(20 over)
139/9
England won by 7 wickets
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Harry Brook
43
27
2
3
159.26
Liam Livingstone
10
4
0
1
250.00
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Adam Milne
3
0
30
0
10.00
Lockie Ferguson
3
0
34
1
11.33
England won by 7 wickets
Place a bet
Fantasy Team
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
England
New Zealand
Jonny Bairstow
wk
Jos Buttler
wk
Dawid Malan
bat
Harry Brook
bat
Will Jacks
all
Liam Livingstone
all
Moeen Ali
all
Sam Curran
all
Adil Rashid
bowl
Luke Wood
bowl
Brydon Carse
all
Ben Duckett
bat
Chris Jordan
bowl
Rehan Ahmed
bowl
Gus Atkinson
bowl
Tim Seifert
wk
Devon Conway
wk
Glenn Phillips
bat
Mark Chapman
bat
Finn Allen
bat
Mitchell Santner
all
Daryl Mitchell
all
Tim Southee
bowl
Adam Milne
bowl
Lockie Ferguson
bowl
Ish Sodhi
bowl
Dane Cleaver
wk
Chad Bowes
bat
Will Young
bat
Dean Foxcroft
all
Jimmy Neesham
all
Rachin Ravindra
all
Cole McConchie
all
Henry Shipley
all
Adithya Ashok
bowl
Kyle Jamieson
bowl
Jacob Duffy
bowl
Ben Lister
bowl
Matt Henry
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
India National Cricket Team
Afganistan National Cricket Team
Australia National Cricket Team
Bangladesh National Cricket Team
England Cricket Team
Ireland Cricket Team
New Zealand National Cricket Team
Pakistan National Cricket Team
South Africa National Cricket Team
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team
West Indies Cricket Team
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team
Site Links
About us
DMCA
Disclaimer
Copyright Notice
Privacy and cookies Policy
Sitemap
Contact Us