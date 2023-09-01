SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon

England vs New Zealand Team

Live
England
(20 over)198/4
New Zealand
(13.5 over)103/10

England won by 95 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
Lockie Ferguson01000.00
Ish Sodhi00000.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Gus Atkinson2.502047.06
Adil Rashid301826.00

England won by 95 runs.

Info

Commentary

Scorecard

Teams

England
New Zealand
Jonny Bairstow
wk
Will Jacks
all
Dawid Malan
bat
Harry Brook
bat
Jos Buttler
wk
Moeen Ali
all
Liam Livingstone
all
Sam Curran
all
Adil Rashid
bowl
Brydon Carse
all
Gus Atkinson
bowl
Ben Duckett
bat
Luke Wood
bowl
Chris Jordan
bowl
Rehan Ahmed
bowl
Finn Allen
bat
Devon Conway
wk
Tim Seifert
wk
Glenn Phillips
bat
Mark Chapman
bat
Daryl Mitchell
all
Mitchell Santner
all
Adam Milne
bowl
Ish Sodhi
bowl
Tim Southee
bowl
Lockie Ferguson
bowl
Dane Cleaver
wk
Chad Bowes
bat
Will Young
bat
Dean Foxcroft
all
Jimmy Neesham
all
Rachin Ravindra
all
Cole McConchie
all
Henry Shipley
all
Adithya Ashok
bowl
Kyle Jamieson
bowl
Jacob Duffy
bowl
Ben Lister
bowl
Matt Henry
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links