SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon

England vs New Zealand Team

Live
England
(20 over)175/8
New Zealand
(17.2 over)179/4

New Zealand won by 6 wickets

BattingRB4s6sSR
Rachin Ravindra17920188.89
Mark Chapman402551160.00
BowlingOMRWECO
Moeen Ali2.202309.86
Sam Curran3032010.67

New Zealand won by 6 wickets

Info

Commentary

Scorecard

Teams

England
New Zealand
Jonny Bairstow
wk
Will Jacks
all
Dawid Malan
bat
Harry Brook
bat
Liam Livingstone
all
Moeen Ali
all
Sam Curran
all
Rehan Ahmed
bowl
Brydon Carse
all
Adil Rashid
bowl
Luke Wood
bowl
Jos Buttler
wk
Ben Duckett
bat
Chris Jordan
bowl
Gus Atkinson
bowl
Ben Stokes
bat
Finn Allen
bat
Tim Seifert
wk
Daryl Mitchell
all
Glenn Phillips
bat
Mark Chapman
bat
Rachin Ravindra
all
Mitchell Santner
all
Kyle Jamieson
bowl
Ish Sodhi
bowl
Tim Southee
bowl
Matt Henry
bowl
Dane Cleaver
wk
Devon Conway
wk
Chad Bowes
bat
Will Young
bat
Dean Foxcroft
all
Jimmy Neesham
all
Cole McConchie
all
Henry Shipley
all
Adithya Ashok
bowl
Lockie Ferguson
bowl
Jacob Duffy
bowl
Ben Lister
bowl
Adam Milne
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links