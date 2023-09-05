Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
Esports
Home
Cricket
Football
WWE
E Sports
Cricket
Home
Live Scores
Schedule
Series
Teams
Players
News
Home
/
Live Cricket Scroes
/
New Zealand tour of England
/
England vs New Zealand
/
Teams
England vs New Zealand Team
Live
England
(20 over)
175/8
New Zealand
(17.2 over)
179/4
New Zealand won by 6 wickets
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Rachin Ravindra
17
9
2
0
188.89
Mark Chapman
40
25
5
1
160.00
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Moeen Ali
2.2
0
23
0
9.86
Sam Curran
3
0
32
0
10.67
New Zealand won by 6 wickets
Place a bet
Fantasy Team
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
England
New Zealand
Jonny Bairstow
wk
Will Jacks
all
Dawid Malan
bat
Harry Brook
bat
Liam Livingstone
all
Moeen Ali
all
Sam Curran
all
Rehan Ahmed
bowl
Brydon Carse
all
Adil Rashid
bowl
Luke Wood
bowl
Jos Buttler
wk
Ben Duckett
bat
Chris Jordan
bowl
Gus Atkinson
bowl
Ben Stokes
bat
Finn Allen
bat
Tim Seifert
wk
Daryl Mitchell
all
Glenn Phillips
bat
Mark Chapman
bat
Rachin Ravindra
all
Mitchell Santner
all
Kyle Jamieson
bowl
Ish Sodhi
bowl
Tim Southee
bowl
Matt Henry
bowl
Dane Cleaver
wk
Devon Conway
wk
Chad Bowes
bat
Will Young
bat
Dean Foxcroft
all
Jimmy Neesham
all
Cole McConchie
all
Henry Shipley
all
Adithya Ashok
bowl
Lockie Ferguson
bowl
Jacob Duffy
bowl
Ben Lister
bowl
Adam Milne
bowl
©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
India National Cricket Team
Afganistan National Cricket Team
Australia National Cricket Team
Bangladesh National Cricket Team
England Cricket Team
Ireland Cricket Team
New Zealand National Cricket Team
Pakistan National Cricket Team
South Africa National Cricket Team
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team
West Indies Cricket Team
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team
Site Links
About us
DMCA
Disclaimer
Copyright Notice
Privacy and cookies Policy
Sitemap
Contact Us