England vs New Zealand Team
England
New Zealand
Jonny Bairstow
wk
Jos Buttler
wk
Joe Root
bat
Jason Roy
bat
Dawid Malan
bat
Harry Brook
bat
Ben Stokes
bat
Sam Curran
all
Moeen Ali
all
Liam Livingstone
all
Chris Woakes
bowl
David Willey
bowl
Adil Rashid
bowl
Mark Wood
bowl
Reece Topley
bowl
Gus Atkinson
bowl
Devon Conway
wk
Tom Latham
wk
Glenn Phillips
bat
Henry Nicholls
bat
Finn Allen
bat
Will Young
bat
Daryl Mitchell
all
Mitchell Santner
all
Rachin Ravindra
all
Trent Boult
bowl
Tim Southee
bowl
Lockie Ferguson
bowl
Matt Henry
bowl
Adam Milne
bowl
Kyle Jamieson
bowl
