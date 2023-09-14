SportzWiki Logo
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Team

Live
Guyana Amazon Warriors
( over)
Saint Lucia Kings
( over)

Guyana Amazon Warriors
Saint Lucia Kings
Azam Khan
wk
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
wk
Shai Hope
wk
Shimron Hetmyer
bat
Chandrapaul Hemraj
bat
Kevlon Anderson
bat
Hazratullah Zazai
bat
Saim Ayub
bat
Matthew Nandu
bat
Dwaine Pretorius
all
Romario Shepherd
all
Keemo Paul
all
Odean Smith
all
Gudakesh Motie
bowl
Imran Tahir
bowl
Kevin Sinclair
bowl
Ronsford Beaton
bowl
Junior Sinclair
bowl
Leonardo Julien
wk
Johnson Charles
wk
Kimani Melius
bat
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
bat
Sean Williams
bat
Colin Munro
bat
Sikandar Raza
all
Roshon Primus
all
Roston Chase
all
Sadrack Descartes
bat
Khary Pierre
all
Matthew Forde
bowl
Jeavor Royal
bowl
Alzarri Joseph
bowl
Jair McAllister
bowl
Peter Hatzoglou
bowl
McKenny Clarke
bowl
Chris Sole
bowl
