Gold Coast vs Northern Suburbs Team

Live
Gold Coast
(20 over)157/8
Northern Suburbs
(20 over)165/7

Northern Suburbs won by 8 runs.

BattingRB4s6sSR
-
-
BowlingOMRWECO

Gold Coast
Northern Suburbs
Ben McDermott
wk
Lewin Maladay
wk
Hugo Burdon
bat
Michael Neser
all
Jackson Smith
all
Brad Munro
all
Zac McDermott
all
Xavier Bartlett
bowl
Mitchell Owen
bowl
Callum Taylor
bowl
Bailey Kenzie
bowl
Jake Doran
wk
Teague Wyllie
bat
Nick Kelly
bat
Judd Markham
bat
Connor Brown
all
Caleb Ziebell
all
Emmaus Benn
all
Josh Kann
bowl
Matthew Kuhnemann
bowl
Nick Buchanan
bowl
Iain Carlisle
bowl
Josh Brown
bat
Joe Burns
bat
Will Prestwidge
bowl
Scott Palombo
bat
Noah McFadyen
all
Nikhil Chaudhary
all
Blake Maher
all
Raveesh Srivastava
wk
Toby Gray
bowl
Ejaaz Alavi
bowl
Scott Rodgie
all
Sam Neale
all
Connor Carroll
bat
Charlie Taylor
bowl
Mitch Doolan
all
Marcus Bean
bat
Harry Lickls
bat
Kendel Fleming
all
Jack Prestwidge
bowl
Ryan Walker
bowl
Parth Patel
bowl
