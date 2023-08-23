Gold Coast vs South Brisbane Team

Home
Live
Gold Coast
(20 over)
169/9
South Brisbane
(20 over)
231/4
South Brisbane won by 62 runs.
Batting
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Iain Carlisle
1
1
0
0
100.00
Jackson Smith
1
1
0
0
100.00
Bowling
O
M
R
W
ECO
Harmon Sandhu
4
0
37
3
9.25
Gurinder Sandhu
4
0
19
1
4.75
Info
Commentary
Scorecard
Teams
Gold Coast
South Brisbane
Jake Doran
wk
Teague Wyllie
bat
Hugo Burdon
bat
Callum Taylor
bowl
Mitchell Owen
bowl
Brad Munro
all
Jackson Smith
all
Xavier Bartlett
bowl
Matthew Kuhnemann
bowl
Iain Carlisle
bowl
Emmaus Benn
all
Nick Kelly
bat
Ben McDermott
wk
Judd Markham
bat
Caleb Ziebell
all
Michael Neser
all
Josh Kann
bowl
Nick Buchanan
bowl
Claye Beams
wk
Aryan Jain
bat
Harmon Sandhu
bowl
James Rosewarne
bat
Brandon Faber
bat
Param Uppal
bat
Dylan Hunter
all
Stirling Mcavoy
all
Sam Geyer
all
Billy Stanlake
bowl
Gurinder Sandhu
bowl
Lucky Peterson
bat
Logan Duval
all
Chathura Kaluthanthri
all
Connor McMillan
bowl
James Ward
bowl
