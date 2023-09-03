SportzWiki Logo
Gold Coast vs Western Suburbs Team

Live
Gold Coast
(7 over)51/2
Western Suburbs
( over)

Match abandoned

Gold Coast
Western Suburbs
Callum Taylor
bowl
Ben McDermott
wk
Hugo Burdon
bat
Jackson Smith
all
Xavier Bartlett
bowl
Brad Munro
all
Lewin Maladay
wk
Bailey Kenzie
bowl
Connor Brown
all
Jake Doran
wk
Teague Wyllie
bat
Nick Kelly
bat
Mitchell Owen
bowl
Judd Markham
bat
Caleb Ziebell
all
Michael Neser
all
Josh Kann
bowl
Matthew Kuhnemann
bowl
Nick Buchanan
bowl
Emmaus Benn
all
Iain Carlisle
bowl
Blake Edwards
bowl
Isaiah Snell
wk
Chris Sabburg
bat
Harry Mcneilly
bat
Rex Tooley
bat
Jared Sippel
all
Tom Campbell
all
Paddy Dooley
bowl
Luke Robert Davis
bowl
Tom Whitney
bowl
Cooper Connolly
bat
Steve Paulsen
bat
Aidan Watterson
all
Josh Del Simone
bat
Steven McGiffin
all
Arjun Nair
bowl
Brendan Doggett
bowl
